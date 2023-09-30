Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect

AP Celebrity

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis, who previously boasted his role in the shooting of the late rapper, was arrested on early Friday, September 29 while he was on a walk near his home in Las Vegas.

AceShowbiz - Tupac Shakur's sister is so glad that justice is being served. Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur is celebrating "victory" after suspect in the rapper's killing, Duane "Keffe D" Davis, was arrested and indicted on the murder charge.

In a statement shared on Instagram by Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation, Sekyiwa said, "This is no doubt a pivotal moment. The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community." She added in the Friday, September 29 post, "It's important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother's son, my father's son."

"His life and death matter and should not go unsolved or unrecognized, so yes, today is a victory but I will reserve judgment until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete," she continued. "There have been multiple hands involved and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice on all fronts."

Keffe D was arrested earlier on Friday while he was on a walk near his Las Vegas home. A Nevada grand jury later indicted the 60-year-old self-described "gangster" on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

The grand jury also recommended adding 20 years to the sentence for gang activity. Keffe D, who is Compton Crip gang leader, is set to make a court appearance next week.

Keefe himself has given multiple interviews and written a memoir called "Compton Street Legend", in which he confesses to his role in the shooting of Tupac. He claims he rode in the car and handed nephew Orlando Anderson the murder weapon before he fired the fatal shots on the Las Vegas strip on September 7, 1996, which eventually killed the rapper.

