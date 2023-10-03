 

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Loose Women' host is holding on to hope that her former lover, soccer player Dwight Yorke, is willing to meet and get to know their child one day.

  • Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Katie Price reaches out to Dwight Yorke to ask if he wants to see their son every year on his birthday. The 45-year-old model has raised her eldest child, 21-year-old Harvey - who has a number of complex health conditions, including septo-optic dysplasia, autism and Prader-Willi syndrome - without any input from his biological father but she won't give up hope that the former footballer will one day want to meet his offspring.

"The door is always open. I would love the day I see Dwight and Harvey in front of each other. My mum still contacts his manager every year, and asks does he want to see Harvey for his birthday, and it's always the same - no," she told The Guardian newspaper.

The former "Loose Women" star wants Dwight to know how much he is missing out on by not having Harvey in his life. She said, "I just want Dwight to know what a gorgeous young man Harvey is. Harvey has so much banter. He's just a funny little b******. You never know what's going to come out of his mouth. He rules the roost when he's home."

  Editors' Pick

And Katie - who also has Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, with first husband Peter Andre, and Jett, 10, and Bunny, nine, with third ex-husband Kieran Hayler - adores the unconditional love she receives from Harvey. She said, "One thing I love about Harvey is that he doesn't judge me. He just loves me. He just wants my love and cuddles."

Her eldest child - who lives in a special school with the hope he can one day live independently - can be destructive but Katie accepts the expensive breakages in her home as just something that happens when her son is around.

She said, "He still bangs his head, still smashes things. He smashed the car window. It hasn't been fixed yet. There's no telly in here, because he smashed it again. And he's just smashed an iPad, so I've bought another one for him. That's just Harvey."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Mollie King and Fiance Have No Time to Get Married

Joshua Jackson Slapped With Divorce Papers by Jodie Turner-Smith

Related Posts
Katie Price Rejected Hugh Hefner's Advances, Compared Him to Her Grandfather

Katie Price Rejected Hugh Hefner's Advances, Compared Him to Her Grandfather

Katie Price's Gravely-Ill Mom Almost Died When Just Stop Oil Protesters Blocked Her Ambulance

Katie Price's Gravely-Ill Mom Almost Died When Just Stop Oil Protesters Blocked Her Ambulance

Katie Price Goes to Prison to 'Relaunch Her Career'

Katie Price Goes to Prison to 'Relaunch Her Career'

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison

Katie Price Reveals Why She Wants to Be Sent to Prison

Latest News
Usher Plans Sexy Show With Pole Dancers for 2024 Super Bowl
  • Oct 03, 2023

Usher Plans Sexy Show With Pole Dancers for 2024 Super Bowl

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae Hold Wedding in Italy, a Year After Courthouse Ceremony
  • Oct 03, 2023

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae Hold Wedding in Italy, a Year After Courthouse Ceremony

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections
  • Oct 03, 2023

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Salma Hayek Rushed to Help Linda Evangelista When the Model Felt 'Half Dead' Amid Cancer Battle
  • Oct 03, 2023

Salma Hayek Rushed to Help Linda Evangelista When the Model Felt 'Half Dead' Amid Cancer Battle

Helen Mirren Breaks Silence on 'Golda' Casting Controversy
  • Oct 03, 2023

Helen Mirren Breaks Silence on 'Golda' Casting Controversy

Brad Pitt's Skincare Line Gets Seal of Approval From Ex-Fiancee Gwyneth Paltrow
  • Oct 03, 2023

Brad Pitt's Skincare Line Gets Seal of Approval From Ex-Fiancee Gwyneth Paltrow

Most Read
Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World
Celebrity

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together

Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

David Beckham Opens Up About His Battle With Severe Depression

David Beckham Opens Up About His Battle With Severe Depression

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.