Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

The former 'Loose Women' host is holding on to hope that her former lover, soccer player Dwight Yorke, is willing to meet and get to know their child one day.

Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Katie Price reaches out to Dwight Yorke to ask if he wants to see their son every year on his birthday. The 45-year-old model has raised her eldest child, 21-year-old Harvey - who has a number of complex health conditions, including septo-optic dysplasia, autism and Prader-Willi syndrome - without any input from his biological father but she won't give up hope that the former footballer will one day want to meet his offspring.

"The door is always open. I would love the day I see Dwight and Harvey in front of each other. My mum still contacts his manager every year, and asks does he want to see Harvey for his birthday, and it's always the same - no," she told The Guardian newspaper.

The former "Loose Women" star wants Dwight to know how much he is missing out on by not having Harvey in his life. She said, "I just want Dwight to know what a gorgeous young man Harvey is. Harvey has so much banter. He's just a funny little b******. You never know what's going to come out of his mouth. He rules the roost when he's home."

And Katie - who also has Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, with first husband Peter Andre, and Jett, 10, and Bunny, nine, with third ex-husband Kieran Hayler - adores the unconditional love she receives from Harvey. She said, "One thing I love about Harvey is that he doesn't judge me. He just loves me. He just wants my love and cuddles."

Her eldest child - who lives in a special school with the hope he can one day live independently - can be destructive but Katie accepts the expensive breakages in her home as just something that happens when her son is around.

She said, "He still bangs his head, still smashes things. He smashed the car window. It hasn't been fixed yet. There's no telly in here, because he smashed it again. And he's just smashed an iPad, so I've bought another one for him. That's just Harvey."

