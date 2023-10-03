Mollie King and Fiance Have No Time to Get Married

Instagram Celebrity

The ex-member of The Saturdays admits she hasn't set a wedding date despite having been engaged to former cricket player Stuard Broad for more than two years.

AceShowbiz - Stuart Broad and Mollie King's lives are too hectic for them to get married. The couple have dated for five years and the former cricketer proposed on New Year's Day in 2021, but the pair - who have nine-month-old daughter Annabella together - admitted they are struggling to find the time to set a date.

"There's been so much going on, we don't know," Mollie told You magazine when asked when they will marry.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ's dad Stephen passed away just days after Annabella was born last November and the 36-year-old beauty believes her father, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour three months before he died, is watching over them. She said, "I'm pleased that my dad got to meet Annabella. There are so many times when I know he is with us. He would be so proud."

The former The Saturdays star and her 37-year-old partner always knew they wanted to have children someday. Mollie said, "Timing can be difficult with jobs. It's not like when you're young and think you can do things at set ages."

Stuart has found "ultimate contentment" in being a dad. He gushed, "No offence, Mollie, but it's a feeling I've never had; a love like no other. When I first held her, nothing else mattered and it was really cool. ...I don't have a clue what I'm doing, to be honest – you are making it up as you go along."

The couple have had a few dates without their daughter since she was born and appreciate getting that quality time together. Stuart said, "You appreciate everything more, even going on the tube."

After Stuart hung up his bat for good over the summer, he and Mollie are keen to work together more. Mollie said, "Being able to spend more time with each other would be really exciting, if the right project came our way."

