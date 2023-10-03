 

Mollie King and Fiance Have No Time to Get Married

Mollie King and Fiance Have No Time to Get Married
Instagram
Celebrity

The ex-member of The Saturdays admits she hasn't set a wedding date despite having been engaged to former cricket player Stuard Broad for more than two years.

  • Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stuart Broad and Mollie King's lives are too hectic for them to get married. The couple have dated for five years and the former cricketer proposed on New Year's Day in 2021, but the pair - who have nine-month-old daughter Annabella together - admitted they are struggling to find the time to set a date.

"There's been so much going on, we don't know," Mollie told You magazine when asked when they will marry.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ's dad Stephen passed away just days after Annabella was born last November and the 36-year-old beauty believes her father, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour three months before he died, is watching over them. She said, "I'm pleased that my dad got to meet Annabella. There are so many times when I know he is with us. He would be so proud."

  Editors' Pick

The former The Saturdays star and her 37-year-old partner always knew they wanted to have children someday. Mollie said, "Timing can be difficult with jobs. It's not like when you're young and think you can do things at set ages."

Stuart has found "ultimate contentment" in being a dad. He gushed, "No offence, Mollie, but it's a feeling I've never had; a love like no other. When I first held her, nothing else mattered and it was really cool. ...I don't have a clue what I'm doing, to be honest – you are making it up as you go along."

The couple have had a few dates without their daughter since she was born and appreciate getting that quality time together. Stuart said, "You appreciate everything more, even going on the tube."

After Stuart hung up his bat for good over the summer, he and Mollie are keen to work together more. Mollie said, "Being able to spend more time with each other would be really exciting, if the right project came our way."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sia Proudly Reveals She Has Got a Face Lift

Joshua Jackson Slapped With Divorce Papers by Jodie Turner-Smith

Related Posts
Mollie King 'Heartbroken Beyond Words' as Her Dad Died Just Days After She Delivered First Child

Mollie King 'Heartbroken Beyond Words' as Her Dad Died Just Days After She Delivered First Child

Mollie King Debuts Adorable First Photo of Newborn Baby After Secretly Giving Birth

Mollie King Debuts Adorable First Photo of Newborn Baby After Secretly Giving Birth

Pregnant Mollie King Reveals Gender of Her Baby

Pregnant Mollie King Reveals Gender of Her Baby

Pregnant Mollie King Opens Up About Her Struggle With Morning Sickness

Pregnant Mollie King Opens Up About Her Struggle With Morning Sickness

Latest News
Joshua Jackson Slapped With Divorce Papers by Jodie Turner-Smith
  • Oct 03, 2023

Joshua Jackson Slapped With Divorce Papers by Jodie Turner-Smith

Mollie King and Fiance Have No Time to Get Married
  • Oct 03, 2023

Mollie King and Fiance Have No Time to Get Married

Sia Proudly Reveals She Has Got a Face Lift
  • Oct 03, 2023

Sia Proudly Reveals She Has Got a Face Lift

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Not Dining Together in Paris Despite Fan Frenzy
  • Oct 03, 2023

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Not Dining Together in Paris Despite Fan Frenzy

Katie Price Rejected Hugh Hefner's Advances, Compared Him to Her Grandfather
  • Oct 03, 2023

Katie Price Rejected Hugh Hefner's Advances, Compared Him to Her Grandfather

Gerard Depardieu Denies Rape, Blames His Child-Like Behaviors for Alleged On-Set Misconducts
  • Oct 03, 2023

Gerard Depardieu Denies Rape, Blames His Child-Like Behaviors for Alleged On-Set Misconducts

Most Read
Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World
Celebrity

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together

Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

David Beckham Opens Up About His Battle With Severe Depression

David Beckham Opens Up About His Battle With Severe Depression

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian 'Miss' Their Late Dad on 20th Anniversary of His Death

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian 'Miss' Their Late Dad on 20th Anniversary of His Death

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.