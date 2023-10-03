 

Joshua Jackson Slapped With Divorce Papers by Jodie Turner-Smith

The 'Queen and Slim' actress lodges divorce papers to seek legal separation from her husband after nearly four years of marriage and wants to share custody of their child.

  • Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joshua Jackson has separated from his wife Jodie Turner-Smith after she filed for divorce following nearly four years of marriage to the actor. The "Dawson's Creek" star, 45, and "Queen & Slim" actress, 37, have called it quits after she cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of her divorce petition, and she's asking for joint custody of her and Joshua's three-year-old daughter Janie.

While also asking for the option of spousal support to be removed, Jodie stressed in her filing, revealed by TMZ, she and Joshua have a prenuptial agreement in place. She said the date of their separation was September 13.

The former couple met at Joshua's birthday party in 2018 and they secretly got engaged less than a year later. They wed in an under-the-radar ceremony in December 2019 after they were spotted getting a marriage license in Los Angeles in August that year.

They had their daughter in a home birth in April 2020, and even though the couple kept their life together relatively out of the spotlight, they have shared anecdotes about their relationship with fans.

Jodie last year said when she and Joshua star first met, they had a one-night stand. Months later, Joshua - famed for playing Pacey Witter on "Dawson's Creek" from 1998 to 2003 - admitted his now-estranged wife proposed to him.

He said on "The Tonight Show", "We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her."

Joshua added there was a "preamble" before his future wife went into the proposal, which he said left him stunned. He said, "But she was quite adamant, and she was right. This is the best choice I've ever made."

The pair went on to share nude photos of each other and starred in a J Crew campaign together.

