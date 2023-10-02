Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Cover Images/Media Punch/Faye's Vision Celebrity

A few days after seemingly having a heated interaction with his singer wife while driving around Los Angeles, the 'Argo' actor attends an event with his former spouse and their 11-year-old child.

Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck has decided to see Jennifer Garner and their son Samuel following a seemingly tense conversation with Jennifer Lopez. After being caught on camera having a heated interaction with his wife, the "Argo" actor met his former wife and their child in Santa Monica.

On Saturday, September 30, the 51-year-old actor and 51-year-old Garner showed their support for Samuel at an event at a local YMCA facility. He was photographed arriving at the venue separately, while Garner and Samuel made their way to the place together. However, the three of them looked in sync with their gray tops.

For the occasion, Affleck sported a short-sleeved dark gray tee that came with black "Slapshot" graphics on its front side. He also wore a pair of long dark blue jeans and white Nike sneakers with colorful patterns all over it. He was seen carrying what appeared to be a black hoodie in one of his hands.

In the meantime, Garner looked chic in a light gray top that had short sleeves and a "hug a farmer" written on it in black color. Her tee was tucked in a pair of long blue jeans. To complete the look, she put on a pair of white sneakers, black sunglasses and a wrist watch.

The "Alias" star, who was smiling from ear-to-ear and holding her son's hand, chose to ditch her bag. She carried a cup of ice tea, a small notebook, smartphone and pen with one of her hands instead. Keeping her accessories minimal with only a pair of earrings and necklace, she styled her hair into a sleek back hairdo.

All the while, Affleck and Garner's son Samuel opted to wear a comfortable get-up. The 11-year-old boy wore a short-sleeved gray tee with black graphics, a pair of sporty shorts and colorful sneakers with light green laces. He had a water bottle in one of his hands, a black watch around his wrist and a black backpack on his shoulders.

The new sighting came after Affleck seemingly had an intense conversation with his current wife Lopez. It happened on Friday when Affleck was driving a car around Los Angeles while Lopez was sitting in the passenger seat. In pictures obtained and published by Page Six, he could be seen speaking with a number of hand gestures.

As he spoke, Lopez was caught on camera glaring at her husband. At one point, she was seen looking in another direction while he was still talking. However, a source later told the outlet that there was "nothing heated about their discussion."

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 before they separated in 2015 and their divorce was finalized in 2018. The former couple shares three children, Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and Samuel, together. In July 2022, Affleck tied the knot with Lopez in Las Vegas after reconciling in July 2021. Previously, the two were in a relationship in 2002 and got engaged. However, they split in January 2004 after postponing their wedding in September 2003.

