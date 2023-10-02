Ice Spice Reacts After Almost Getting Lit Up on Fire on Stage

Instagram Music

The 'Bikini Bottom' femcee is twerking during her performance in Sydney, Australia when she apparently stands too close to pyrotechnics on the edge of the stage.

AceShowbiz - Ice Spice apparently had a close-call at one of her recent concerts. Being a pro entertainer she is, the MTV Video Music Award winner recently performed for her fans in Sydney, Australia, where she was almost taken out by pyrotechnics.

In footage which she posted on her Instagram page from the concert, the 23-year-old showed off her booty in a mini skirt while twerking on stage. She was singing "Princess Diana" while leaning forward to throw her bodacious booty back when she was apparently standing too close to the pyro effects.

The "Munch (Feelin' U)" raptress initially didn't seem to be worried by the flames as she continued dancing. However, after a few more blasts, she quickly turned around and yelled, "Whoa," into her microphone as the music continued.

Captioning the video along with some snaps from the concert, Ice wrote, "swipe to see pyro take me tf out." She further stressed how dangerous it could be as she reposted the footage on her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 1 and wrote over it, "that f*kn fire almost ended me .."

The near stage mishap aside, Ice recently had her career and success highlighted in her Variety cover story. To the magazine, Taylor Swift, who recruited the raptress for her "Karma (Remix)", gushed over Ice's professionalism.

The pop star wrote in an email to the outlet, "I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start. She's extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize."

The "Anti-Hero" singer continued to praise Ice's work ethic, detailing, "She knows what is and isn't 'her' and sets those boundaries with grace. She studies the industry and other artists' careers but is very clear about charting her own definitive, original path. It's her ability to carefully find that balance that impresses the hell out of me."

Reciprocating the feeling, Ice called Taylor her "sis" when talking about her relationship with the 33-year-old pop superstar, whom she sat next to at the 2023 MTV VMAs on September 12. "That's my sis. We was talking about a bunch of things," she said of their moment together at the show. "She's so funny. We was sipping on a little something something. Just chatting, vibing."

The "Bikini Bottom" raptress also looks up to Taylor when talking about keeping her circle small. "I like the core people to be my producer and manager," she shared. "Any type of obstacles we face we try to get over, because I don't want to start over with somebody. And I kind of look up to people like Taylor working with Jack Antonoff, and Billie Eilish with her brother, FINNEAS. People like that, it's super cool to me when there's a team and there's some consistency there."

