 

'DWTS' Judge Len Goodman's Cause of Death Revealed

'DWTS' Judge Len Goodman's Cause of Death Revealed
The late 'Dancing with the Stars' judge's wife Sue Barrett and son James announced 'with great sadness' that the TV legend 'passed away peacefully' in April at the age of 78.

  Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Len Goodman's cause of death has been revealed five months after his death. The "Dancing with the Stars" judge's prostate cancer had spread to his bones with his death certificate, obtained by The Daily Express, listing the cause as metastatic prostate cancer.

The TV legend was first diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2009 and underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in his prostate gland that June. The operation had been a success as Len declared everything was "gorgeously good." Asked about his return to "Dancing with the Stars", he said at the time, "I've had the surgery now. Everything’s gorgeously good. I’ll be back in September for sure."

News of Len's death, aged 78, was shared in April "with great sadness" by his wife Sue Barrett and son James, who said he "passed away peacefully." A spokesperson for Len told BBC News, "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78. A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

Tributes flooded in upon the news of his death. Several of Len's former "Strictly Come Dancing" co-stars paid tribute to him, including the show's presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly. Claudia tweeted, "A kind and brilliant man. Full of twinkle, warmth and wit. Sending so much love to his family and friends. We love you Len xx. (sic)."

Tess posted, "So very sad to hear the news today of the passing of our Len Goodman. A beautiful man, genuine, warm and humble, who left an impression on everyone he met. I'll never forget the fun we had on set, his love and passion for dancing and that wonderfully cheeky smile lit up the screen."

