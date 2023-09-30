 

Britney Spears Claims She Used Fake Knives in Recent Dancing Videos: 'No One Needs to Worry'

The 'Toxic' hitmaker acknowledges that she has 'spooked everyone with the last post,' but she makes it clear that she used 'fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA.'

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears has assured fans that they don't need to worry about her. Having sparked concern by posting two videos of her gyrating with two huge blades at her L.A. mansion, the "Toxic" hitmaker revealed that the knives were actually fake.

The 41-year-old set the record straight on Friday, September 29. Sharing a new clip of her showing off her moves, the singer wrote, "I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives."

"No one needs to worry or call the police. I'm trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!!" she went on stressing. "Cheers to us bad girls who aren't afraid to push boundaries and take risks!"

Prior to that, Britney urged fans to "lighten up" about her knife dancing. "Lighten up about the knives I'm copying Shakira (monkey face emoji.)!!!" she penned alongside a video shared on Wednesday.

Britney was referring to Shakira dancing with a pair of ornamental knives at the MTV VMAs earlier this month when she performed a medley of some of her greatest hits. It seems the singer was paying homage to an Arabic dance known to some as the dance of the daggers.

Many social media users encouraged Britney to get "help" and said she looked "deranged" after she posted a follow-up video showing one of her arms bandaged and apparent cuts on her arm and upper leg.

