 

Zachery Ty Bryan Released From Jail After Technical Violation Arrest

The 41-year-old actor, who played Brad Taylor on the ABC series from 1991-1999, was previously booked into A Lane County Jail with his records showing 2 counts of 4th-degree felony assault.

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zachery Ty Bryan has been jailed three times this past week but now he's found his freedom back. The "Home Improvement" alum was reportedly arrested on Thursday, September 28 but was let go from prison over the weekend after a major misunderstanding.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old was booked into A Lane County Jail with his records showing 2 counts of 4th-degree felony assault. However, the outlet stated that the actor's latest arrest is "not over a new incident."

Zachery, who played Brad Taylor on the ABC series from 1991-1999, was out of jail on Sunday after posting his bail. His attorney, John J. Kolego, divulged that the arrest took place because of a breach of his terms of release after he forgot to keep his ankle monitor charged with energy.

The lawyer also emphasized that the arrest didn't involve a judge. John additionally shut down reports about his client being taken into custody due to binge drinking.

Back in late July, Zachery was arrested on a domestic violence charge. "At around 6:00 P.M. on July 28, Eugene Police received report of a physical dispute between a male and adult female at a north Eugene residence," so read a statement from the Eugene Police Department. "The dispute was reported to have occurred several hours prior and the suspect, identified as Zachery Ty Bryan, age 41, of Laguna Beach, California, had left the location."

"Eugene Police subsequently contacted Bryan in the area," it added. "Bryan was lodged at Lane County Jail on a charge of Assault in the Fourth Degree APA (Abuse Prevention Act)."

Zachery was previously arrested for domestic violence on October 16, 2020, after he allegedly strangled his partner Johnie Faye Cartwright during a violent dispute between the two in their apartment. "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" actor was reported to put his hands around her throat and squeezed it. He was also alleged to have snatched her phone when she tried to call 911 for help.

Zachery agreed to take a deal and plead guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault in February 2021. In June of this year, he told The Hollywood Reporter that the incident that led to his arrest got "blown out of proportion."

