 

Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spent the night with the Grammy winner after she enjoyed a girls' night out with her celebrity pals, Sophie Turner and Blake Lively, on Saturday, September 30.

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship seemed to be heating up. Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was caught on camera leaving the "All Too Well" hitmaker's apartment in New York City.

The 33-year-old athlete reportedly left the singer's residence around 11 A.M. on Sunday, October 1. He was seen leaving the pop star's parking garage in her black Range Rover, according to Page Six.

The car then arrived at his hotel in New Jersey, where he is expected to play with his team against the New York Jets. It was unveiled that the footballer was in good spirits and even said "good morning" to eyewitnesses while heading into his hotel.

Travis seemingly met up with Taylor late Saturday after she enjoyed a girls' night out with her celebrity pals, Sophie Turner and Blake Lively. Her new friend Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Travis' teammate and pal Patrick Mahomes, also joined the group.

The women dined at hotspot Emilio's Ballato in Soho, which is the favorite restaurant of Sophie's estranged husband, Joe Jonas. As for Travis, he grabbed a meal at Meduza Mediterrania in the Meatpacking District.

Rumors that Taylor and Travis are dating first sparked in early September. The pair further fueled the speculations when the musician showed support to the NFL star by attending the Kansas City Chiefs' game at The Arrowhead Stadium on September 23 with his mom. The alleged couple then hung out together at a private party to celebrate his win.

Despite the public sighting, Travis recently revealed that he plans to stay private "moving forward." Speaking of his alleged new girlfriend, Travis shared, "I want to respect both of our lives. She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows."

"I'm enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports… will kind of have to be where I keep it," he added.

Taylor Swift Accused of Using Travis Kelce as 'PR' Stunt Following Matty Healy Fling

Taylor Swift Blocked NFL From Using Her Music When She Attended Travis Kelce's Game

Taylor Swift Lauds Ice Spice's Professionalism: She 'Sets Those Boundaries With Grace'

Travis Kelce's Ex Insists She Doesn't Hate Taylor Swift Despite Warning Her About Dating NFL Star

Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect

Kelly Rowland Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Slip Dress at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Khloe Kardashian Admits to Feeling Like an 'Idiot' for Having Whale Phobia: It's 'Irrational'

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Victoria Beckham 'Still Wants to Kill' Those Who Blame Husband David's Red Card in 1998 World Cup

Angelina Jolie All Smiles in New Photo Amid 'Healing' After Brad Pitt Divorce

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Worked as Waitress After the Show Ended

Taylor Swift Accused of Using Travis Kelce as 'PR' Stunt Following Matty Healy Fling

