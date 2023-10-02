Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together

Instagram Celebrity

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spent the night with the Grammy winner after she enjoyed a girls' night out with her celebrity pals, Sophie Turner and Blake Lively, on Saturday, September 30.

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship seemed to be heating up. Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was caught on camera leaving the "All Too Well" hitmaker's apartment in New York City.

The 33-year-old athlete reportedly left the singer's residence around 11 A.M. on Sunday, October 1. He was seen leaving the pop star's parking garage in her black Range Rover, according to Page Six.

The car then arrived at his hotel in New Jersey, where he is expected to play with his team against the New York Jets. It was unveiled that the footballer was in good spirits and even said "good morning" to eyewitnesses while heading into his hotel.

Travis seemingly met up with Taylor late Saturday after she enjoyed a girls' night out with her celebrity pals, Sophie Turner and Blake Lively. Her new friend Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Travis' teammate and pal Patrick Mahomes, also joined the group.

The women dined at hotspot Emilio's Ballato in Soho, which is the favorite restaurant of Sophie's estranged husband, Joe Jonas. As for Travis, he grabbed a meal at Meduza Mediterrania in the Meatpacking District.

Rumors that Taylor and Travis are dating first sparked in early September. The pair further fueled the speculations when the musician showed support to the NFL star by attending the Kansas City Chiefs' game at The Arrowhead Stadium on September 23 with his mom. The alleged couple then hung out together at a private party to celebrate his win.

Despite the public sighting, Travis recently revealed that he plans to stay private "moving forward." Speaking of his alleged new girlfriend, Travis shared, "I want to respect both of our lives. She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows."

"I'm enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports… will kind of have to be where I keep it," he added.

