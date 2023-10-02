Snoop Dogg Leaves Coffee Brand Months After Its Launch

Cover Images/Abby Grant Celebrity

The 'Young, Wild and Free' hitmaker reportedly exited INDOxyz, the coffee company he created with Indonesian businessman Michael Riady, just months after it launched in March.

Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg is no longer a part of INDOxyz. The "Young, Wild & Free" hitmaker reportedly exited the coffee company he created with Indonesian businessman Michael Riady, just months after it launched.

According to Page Six, the 51-year-old left the brand "at the start of the summer." Sources told the outlet that the rapper exited after the brand's president, Elbert Song, alerted the board to alleged issues involving Michael's management.

Another source, meanwhile, divulged, "It took 16 days to do their investigation." The insider went on to note, "Snoop and his team left the company, dropping all ownership and stake in the company… and they did not offer a reason."

As for Michael, he reportedly has told his friends that Snoop's split came following a disagreement over music. "He's been saying Snoop left because they disagreed on music for marketing," said the informant.

Snoop announced INDOxyz back in March. At the time, the emcee declared in a statement, "My relationship with coffee goes way back. The many long nights in the studio making hit after hit, coffee provided the fuel which kept us going. Today marks the launch of a new company I created along with my partner Michael, who introduced me to the best tasting Indonesian coffee. Indo is going to change the industry, I can promise you that."

Aside from coffee, Snoop has been the face of several liquor brands over the years. The rap star, however, recently admitted that he didn't even drink the alcohol he's endorsed.

"What's so cold is - they know it, and I can say it publicly - I don't drink none of that s**t," he shared when speaking to Tiffany Haddish on his SnoopDoggTV YouTube channel. "And they know what it is. It's like, n***a, you don't pay me to drink it, you pay me to promote it. So I'm not here to get drunk. I'm here to get money."

You can share this post!