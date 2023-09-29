Snoop Dogg Admits He Doesn't Drink Alcohol Brands He Promotes: 'I'm Here to Get Money'

Cover Images/Abby Grant Celebrity

When making the confession in an interview with Tiffany Haddish, the emcee divulges that those liquor companies were fully aware of his decision not to sip on their drink.

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg may have successfully promoted multiple liquor brands over the years. However, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper admitted that he didn't even drink the alcohol he's endorsed.

The 51-year-old made the confession when speaking to Tiffany Haddish on his SnoopDoggTV YouTube channel. According to the emcee, those liquor companies were fully aware of his decision not to sip on their drink.

"What's so cold is - they know it, and I can say it publicly - I don't drink none of that s**t," he shared. "And they know what it is. It's like, n***a, you don't pay me to drink it, you pay me to promote it. So I'm not here to get drunk. I'm here to get money."

Snoop later reiterated his statement through a comment underneath the video. "im not here to get drunk im here to get money," he emphasized.

Throughout his career, Snoop has promoted several liquor brands, including St. Ides, Happy Dad and his own brand INDOGGO Gin. The rap star launched the latter in March 2021 by dropping a single called "CEO" and its music video.

Speaking up about the track and gin launch, Snoop told Rolling Stone, "I've been a boss and entrepreneur in this game for decades and I keep on building my empire." He added, "My new single, 'C.E.O.' talks about the work and hustle I put in to be the boss. With moves like launching my own liquor brand, INDOGGO, and with weed brands, shows and more, I stay on my grind."

"I have done deals before with other companies and I was grateful to work with those companies, but I needed to create something that represented me," he continued. "[INDOGGO is] something that I like to drink and that I felt like everyone would like."

