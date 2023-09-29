 

Snoop Dogg Admits He Doesn't Drink Alcohol Brands He Promotes: 'I'm Here to Get Money'

Snoop Dogg Admits He Doesn't Drink Alcohol Brands He Promotes: 'I'm Here to Get Money'
Cover Images/Abby Grant
Celebrity

When making the confession in an interview with Tiffany Haddish, the emcee divulges that those liquor companies were fully aware of his decision not to sip on their drink.

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg may have successfully promoted multiple liquor brands over the years. However, the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper admitted that he didn't even drink the alcohol he's endorsed.

The 51-year-old made the confession when speaking to Tiffany Haddish on his SnoopDoggTV YouTube channel. According to the emcee, those liquor companies were fully aware of his decision not to sip on their drink.

"What's so cold is - they know it, and I can say it publicly - I don't drink none of that s**t," he shared. "And they know what it is. It's like, n***a, you don't pay me to drink it, you pay me to promote it. So I'm not here to get drunk. I'm here to get money."

  Editors' Pick

Snoop later reiterated his statement through a comment underneath the video. "im not here to get drunk im here to get money," he emphasized.

Throughout his career, Snoop has promoted several liquor brands, including St. Ides, Happy Dad and his own brand INDOGGO Gin. The rap star launched the latter in March 2021 by dropping a single called "CEO" and its music video.

Speaking up about the track and gin launch, Snoop told Rolling Stone, "I've been a boss and entrepreneur in this game for decades and I keep on building my empire." He added, "My new single, 'C.E.O.' talks about the work and hustle I put in to be the boss. With moves like launching my own liquor brand, INDOGGO, and with weed brands, shows and more, I stay on my grind."

"I have done deals before with other companies and I was grateful to work with those companies, but I needed to create something that represented me," he continued. "[INDOGGO is] something that I like to drink and that I felt like everyone would like."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Boosie Badazz Rants Against Sexyy Red Dating Rumors

Sum 41 Debut New Song 'Landmines' After Frontman Deryck Whibley's Health Scare
Related Posts
Snoop Dogg Can't Comprehend His Fear of Horses

Snoop Dogg Can't Comprehend His Fear of Horses

Snoop Dogg Vows to Gain Weight After Stephen A. Smith Commented on Rapper's Appearance

Snoop Dogg Vows to Gain Weight After Stephen A. Smith Commented on Rapper's Appearance

Snoop Dogg Cancels Hollywood Bowl Concerts in Support of WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Snoop Dogg Cancels Hollywood Bowl Concerts in Support of WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Snoop Dogg Launches Ice Cream Brand Inspired by His 'Munchies'

Snoop Dogg Launches Ice Cream Brand Inspired by His 'Munchies'

Latest News
Ian McKellen Blasts Trigger Warnings on His New Stage Play About Two Lonely Men
  • Sep 29, 2023

Ian McKellen Blasts Trigger Warnings on His New Stage Play About Two Lonely Men

Patrick J. Adams 'Incredibly Sorry' for Posting Meghan Markle Pics on 'Suits' Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike
  • Sep 29, 2023

Patrick J. Adams 'Incredibly Sorry' for Posting Meghan Markle Pics on 'Suits' Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

Michael Gambon Remembered by 'Harry Potter' Cast
  • Sep 29, 2023

Michael Gambon Remembered by 'Harry Potter' Cast

Snoop Dogg Admits He Doesn't Drink Alcohol Brands He Promotes: 'I'm Here to Get Money'
  • Sep 29, 2023

Snoop Dogg Admits He Doesn't Drink Alcohol Brands He Promotes: 'I'm Here to Get Money'

Billie Eilish Thought She 'Found' Herself Until This Happened
  • Sep 29, 2023

Billie Eilish Thought She 'Found' Herself Until This Happened

Boosie Badazz Rants Against Sexyy Red Dating Rumors
  • Sep 29, 2023

Boosie Badazz Rants Against Sexyy Red Dating Rumors

Most Read
Taylor Swift Hides With Umbrellas as She Leaves Kansas City After Spending Time With Travis Kelce
Celebrity

Taylor Swift Hides With Umbrellas as She Leaves Kansas City After Spending Time With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Accused of Faking Romance for 'Publicity Stunt' by Sara Haines

Julia Fox Claims She and Ex Kanye West Never Had Intercourse

Julia Fox Claims She and Ex Kanye West Never Had Intercourse

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Chloe Bailey Accused of Violating Girl Code After Naming Michael B. Jordan Her 'Celebrity Crush'

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris

Hailey Bieber Scolded by Restaurant Employee for Parking in Handicap Spot in Paris

Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Accused of Clout Chasing for Warning Taylor Swift That He's a 'Cheater'

Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Accused of Clout Chasing for Warning Taylor Swift That He's a 'Cheater'

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Britney Spears Sports Bandage and Apparent Cut After Dancing With Knives

Britney Spears Sports Bandage and Apparent Cut After Dancing With Knives

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Allegedly Spill Their Unborn Baby's Name

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Allegedly Spill Their Unborn Baby's Name