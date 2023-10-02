Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Cover Images/Abby Grant Celebrity

More than a week prior, the 'Gotham' alum faced backlash for posting the video in which she and Tupac lip-synced to 'Parents Just Don't Understand" by DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince.

AceShowbiz - Will Smith has provoked sympathy from fans who weren't feeling Jada Pinkett Smith's recent post. Many on social media showed support for the "Aladdin" actor after his wife addressed the arrest and indictment of a suspect in Tupac Shakur's murder.

Jada weighed in on the matter via Instagram Story. "Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P Pac," she penned.

The post has since been re-shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, prompting fans to show sympathy to her actor husband. "Will just focus on yourself king. Can't compete with a ghost," one person wrote, while another commented, "I wanna fill out Will's divorce papers for him at this point."

A third opined, "She was never this head over hills for will…I feel bad for him." Someone else added, "She still worried about this man who aint her husband? Will should've been gone." A different individual then chimed in, "One thing jada not gone do, is respect her man. Sad sad."

Jada posted the video on her Instagram page on September 20 to promote her upcoming memoir "Worthy". Accompanying the footage, the "Gotham" alum reflected on the surprising connection between her, Tupac and Will in the caption.

"Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted," she wrote as it's taken from an excerpt from her book. "Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined."

Some poeple were quick to slam Jada for bringing up Tupac when talking about her relationship with Will. "why will smith doesn't just leave her a** and lets her embarrass him time after time is insane to me," one person wrote, with another replying, "Imagine slapping Chris Rock because of Jada Pinkett Smith and then losing movie roles over it, only for her to post a video of her and 2Pac lip-syncing to your song on IG. Will Smith, we're praying for you."

