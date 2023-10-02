 

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder
Cover Images/Abby Grant
Celebrity

More than a week prior, the 'Gotham' alum faced backlash for posting the video in which she and Tupac lip-synced to 'Parents Just Don't Understand" by DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince.

  • Oct 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Will Smith has provoked sympathy from fans who weren't feeling Jada Pinkett Smith's recent post. Many on social media showed support for the "Aladdin" actor after his wife addressed the arrest and indictment of a suspect in Tupac Shakur's murder.

Jada weighed in on the matter via Instagram Story. "Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P Pac," she penned.

The post has since been re-shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, prompting fans to show sympathy to her actor husband. "Will just focus on yourself king. Can't compete with a ghost," one person wrote, while another commented, "I wanna fill out Will's divorce papers for him at this point."

  Editors' Pick

A third opined, "She was never this head over hills for will…I feel bad for him." Someone else added, "She still worried about this man who aint her husband? Will should've been gone." A different individual then chimed in, "One thing jada not gone do, is respect her man. Sad sad."

More than a week prior, Jada faced backlash for posting the video in which she and Tupac lip-synced to "Parents Just Don't Understand" by DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, a hip-hop duo consisting of her husband Will and Jeff Townes.

Jada posted the video on her Instagram page on September 20 to promote her upcoming memoir "Worthy". Accompanying the footage, the "Gotham" alum reflected on the surprising connection between her, Tupac and Will in the caption.

"Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted," she wrote as it's taken from an excerpt from her book. "Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined."

Some poeple were quick to slam Jada for bringing up Tupac when talking about her relationship with Will. "why will smith doesn't just leave her a** and lets her embarrass him time after time is insane to me," one person wrote, with another replying, "Imagine slapping Chris Rock because of Jada Pinkett Smith and then losing movie roles over it, only for her to post a video of her and 2Pac lip-syncing to your song on IG. Will Smith, we're praying for you."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Royal Family's Website Targeted by Russian Hacker, The Royals Branded as 'Paedophiles'

Snoop Dogg Leaves Coffee Brand Months After Its Launch
Related Posts
Will Smith Regrets Pushing His Kids to Fame at Young Age: 'Nobody in My Family Was Happy'

Will Smith Regrets Pushing His Kids to Fame at Young Age: 'Nobody in My Family Was Happy'

Will Smith and Kevin Hart Have Giggle Fit While Impersonating 'Close Talker' Tom Cruise

Will Smith and Kevin Hart Have Giggle Fit While Impersonating 'Close Talker' Tom Cruise

Will Smith Hails Hollywood Strikes as 'Pivotal Moment' for the Industry

Will Smith Hails Hollywood Strikes as 'Pivotal Moment' for the Industry

Will Smith Pokes Fun at Son Jaden for Not Having Kids Yet in Birthday Tribute

Will Smith Pokes Fun at Son Jaden for Not Having Kids Yet in Birthday Tribute

Latest News
Royal Family's Website Targeted by Russian Hacker, The Royals Branded as 'Paedophiles'
  • Oct 02, 2023

Royal Family's Website Targeted by Russian Hacker, The Royals Branded as 'Paedophiles'

Snoop Dogg Leaves Coffee Brand Months After Its Launch
  • Oct 02, 2023

Snoop Dogg Leaves Coffee Brand Months After Its Launch

Patrick Stewart Dishes on How His Life Was Saved After Going on Downward Spiral
  • Oct 02, 2023

Patrick Stewart Dishes on How His Life Was Saved After Going on Downward Spiral

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder
  • Oct 02, 2023

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

David Beckham Opens Up About His Battle With Severe Depression
  • Oct 02, 2023

David Beckham Opens Up About His Battle With Severe Depression

Nicole Scherzinger Relies on CBD Gummies to Get Some Sleep
  • Oct 02, 2023

Nicole Scherzinger Relies on CBD Gummies to Get Some Sleep

Most Read
John Goodman Happy to Have 'Regained' His Life After Giving Up Alcohol
Celebrity

John Goodman Happy to Have 'Regained' His Life After Giving Up Alcohol

Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect

Tupac Shakur's Sister Celebrates 'Victory' After Arrest and Indictment of His Shooting Suspect

Kelly Rowland Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Slip Dress at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Kelly Rowland Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Slip Dress at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Khloe Kardashian Admits to Feeling Like an 'Idiot' for Having Whale Phobia: It's 'Irrational'

Khloe Kardashian Admits to Feeling Like an 'Idiot' for Having Whale Phobia: It's 'Irrational'

Victoria Beckham 'Still Wants to Kill' Those Who Blame Husband David's Red Card in 1998 World Cup

Victoria Beckham 'Still Wants to Kill' Those Who Blame Husband David's Red Card in 1998 World Cup

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Angelina Jolie All Smiles in New Photo Amid 'Healing' After Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie All Smiles in New Photo Amid 'Healing' After Brad Pitt Divorce

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Worked as Waitress After the Show Ended

'That's So Raven' Star Anneliese Van Der Pol Worked as Waitress After the Show Ended

Taylor Swift Accused of Using Travis Kelce as 'PR' Stunt Following Matty Healy Fling

Taylor Swift Accused of Using Travis Kelce as 'PR' Stunt Following Matty Healy Fling