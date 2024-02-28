 

Snoop Dogg Sides With Kanye West Amid Adidas Feud

The 'N***as in Paris' hitmaker slammed Adidas for promoting a new 'steel grey' color of Yeezy boost, but he insisted that he doesn't know anything about it.

  • Feb 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Snoop Dogg is siding with Kanye West amid his feud with Adidas. The "Drop It Like It's Hot" hitmaker showed support for the "Donda" hitmaker after the latter taunted the brand on social media.

Ye slammed Adidas for promoting a new "steel grey" color of Yeezy boost. Insisting that he doesn't know anything about it, the 46-year-old argued in a video, "Let me explain really clear to you guys what's happening with Adidas... Not only are they putting out fake colorways that are not approved, they are suing me for $250 million."

"They are also not paying me for these shoes that they are putting out, that have my name on it," the emcee continued. "And they are using contract clauses and 50 years of business experience to rape an artist. One of y'all favorite artists, right in front of y'all in broad daylight."

Catching wind of the clip, Snoop wrote in the comment section, "Speak ya truth." In response, Ye shared a screenshot of Snoop's reply and penned, "Thank you everybody for supporting me on this fight with Adidas Thank you Snoop and thank you to all my fans Your words are making a difference right now."

  Editors' Pick

Before sharing the video, Kanye uploaded a picture of the sneaker in contention and stated, "Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys." He added, "I never made these colorways."

"I'm not getting paid off for them and Adidas is suing me All these celebrities and the public will stand against a T-shirt or the color of my hat," the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian further elaborated, "but when yall see me have my children hidden from me or see an actual Fortune 500 company rape one of your heroes in real life don't nobody say nothing or do nothing."

"As far as the system goes What yall gone do now Take my album down again Freeze my accounts again Threaten people to not work with me again," he continued, "All the new non-approved 350s are cooorny."

