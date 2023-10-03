Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae Hold Wedding in Italy, a Year After Courthouse Ceremony

Instagram Celebrity

Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae invited a string of VIPs to witness them say "I do" for the second time during a star-studded wedding in Italy. The actress, 27, and musician, 29, married in a courthouse wedding last summer, but were joined by more than 150 of their closest friends and family to finally celebrate their nuptials over the weekend.

Model Cara Delevingne, along with Julia Garner, Nicolas Hoult, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh, was among their guest list.

Anna and Malcolm reportedly got hitched at the historic Palazzo Pisani Moretta, a 15th-century palace, on Venice's Grand Canal. Before the big day, Anna was spotted enjoying a cup of coffee on her balcony before getting glammed up.

Hours later, the actress emerged on the same terrace in an unconventional bridal look - choosing a beige ballgown with colourful embroidered birds and flowers across the corset-like bodice and full skirt, instead of the traditional white wedding gown. But the "Peaky Blinders" actress kept some tradition by completing her look with a stark white veil.

She and Malcolm, who started dating in May 2021, have kept most of their relationship out of the public eye. But Page Six exclusively revealed in July 2022 that the pair secretly tied the knot.

According to our sources, the couple got married in an intimate courthouse wedding in the US before the Netflix star had to fly to Australia for a project.

Malcolm said he was so smitten with Anna when they met he went home afterwards and wrote a song about her. He admitted on Instagram in March 2022 about his track "Really Want to See You Again", "I wrote this song for Anya two days after meeting her."

The same month, Anna told British Vogue about their romance, "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well."

