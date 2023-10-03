 

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae Hold Wedding in Italy, a Year After Courthouse Ceremony

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae Hold Wedding in Italy, a Year After Courthouse Ceremony
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Queen's Gambit' actress and 'Peaky Blinders' actor celebrate their union with family and friends, roughly a year after they secretly tied the knot in courthouse.

  • Oct 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae invited a string of VIPs to witness them say "I do" for the second time during a star-studded wedding in Italy. The actress, 27, and musician, 29, married in a courthouse wedding last summer, but were joined by more than 150 of their closest friends and family to finally celebrate their nuptials over the weekend.

Model Cara Delevingne, along with Julia Garner, Nicolas Hoult, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh, was among their guest list.

Anna and Malcolm reportedly got hitched at the historic Palazzo Pisani Moretta, a 15th-century palace, on Venice's Grand Canal. Before the big day, Anna was spotted enjoying a cup of coffee on her balcony before getting glammed up.

Hours later, the actress emerged on the same terrace in an unconventional bridal look - choosing a beige ballgown with colourful embroidered birds and flowers across the corset-like bodice and full skirt, instead of the traditional white wedding gown. But the "Peaky Blinders" actress kept some tradition by completing her look with a stark white veil.

  Editors' Pick

She and Malcolm, who started dating in May 2021, have kept most of their relationship out of the public eye. But Page Six exclusively revealed in July 2022 that the pair secretly tied the knot.

According to our sources, the couple got married in an intimate courthouse wedding in the US before the Netflix star had to fly to Australia for a project.

Malcolm said he was so smitten with Anna when they met he went home afterwards and wrote a song about her. He admitted on Instagram in March 2022 about his track "Really Want to See You Again", "I wrote this song for Anya two days after meeting her."

The same month, Anna told British Vogue about their romance, "I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I've finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading. We're basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well."

You can share this post!

You might also like

David Beckham Battling Constant Aches and Pains Since Retirement

Usher Plans Sexy Show With Pole Dancers for 2024 Super Bowl
Related Posts
Report: Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae to Get Married in Italian Ceremony Soon

Report: Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae to Get Married in Italian Ceremony Soon

Distressed Anya Taylor-Joy Appears to Hold Back Tears as Husband Malcolm McRae Comforts Her

Distressed Anya Taylor-Joy Appears to Hold Back Tears as Husband Malcolm McRae Comforts Her

Anya Taylor-Joy Admits She's the Worst Person to Watch Movies and TV With

Anya Taylor-Joy Admits She's the Worst Person to Watch Movies and TV With

Anya Taylor-Joy Tormented by School Bullies Over Her Looks

Anya Taylor-Joy Tormented by School Bullies Over Her Looks

Latest News
Usher Plans Sexy Show With Pole Dancers for 2024 Super Bowl
  • Oct 03, 2023

Usher Plans Sexy Show With Pole Dancers for 2024 Super Bowl

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae Hold Wedding in Italy, a Year After Courthouse Ceremony
  • Oct 03, 2023

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae Hold Wedding in Italy, a Year After Courthouse Ceremony

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections
  • Oct 03, 2023

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Salma Hayek Rushed to Help Linda Evangelista When the Model Felt 'Half Dead' Amid Cancer Battle
  • Oct 03, 2023

Salma Hayek Rushed to Help Linda Evangelista When the Model Felt 'Half Dead' Amid Cancer Battle

Helen Mirren Breaks Silence on 'Golda' Casting Controversy
  • Oct 03, 2023

Helen Mirren Breaks Silence on 'Golda' Casting Controversy

Brad Pitt's Skincare Line Gets Seal of Approval From Ex-Fiancee Gwyneth Paltrow
  • Oct 03, 2023

Brad Pitt's Skincare Line Gets Seal of Approval From Ex-Fiancee Gwyneth Paltrow

Most Read
Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World
Celebrity

Jane Lynch Moves to Small Town With Her Wife to Get Away From 'Macabre' World

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

Billy Porter Struggles With 'Survivor's Guilt' for Leading Full Life With HIV

Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together

Travis Kelce Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment After Spending the Night Together

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

Will Smith Gets Sympathy After Jada Pinkett Addresses Indictment of Suspect in Tupac Shakur's Murder

David Beckham Opens Up About His Battle With Severe Depression

David Beckham Opens Up About His Battle With Severe Depression

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck Meets Ex Jennifer Garner, Son Samuel After Tense Convo With Jennifer Lopez

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery

Billy Connolly Applauds Non-Politically Correct Black Comics for Defending Comedy Against Wokery

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Tamar Braxton's Fiance JR Robinson Announces Their Split

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.

Sam Asghari Speaks Up to Defend Britney Spears Against 'Bully' Donald Trump Jr.