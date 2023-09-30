 

Britney Spears Is Just 'Trolling People' With Knife Dancing Video

Fans initially expressed their concern for the 'Circus' singer and reportedly called the police, but a source describes the whole incident as 'overblown' and claimed that Britney was simply 'expressing her freedom.'

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears was "just trolling people" when she danced with knives. The 41-year-old pop star took to her social media on Tuesday (26.09.23) to share an update with her 42 million followers where she donned a low-cut top, white underwear and twirled round with a set of kitchen tools before assuring fans that they weren't actually real and now an insider has claimed that it was all simply "performance art" in the viral clip.

"She is doing just fine," a soruce told Entertainment Tonight. "She was just trolling people and doing 'performance art' in her knife dance video."

Fans were quick to express their concern for the 'Circus' singer and reportedly called the police, but a source described the whole incident as "overblown" and claimed that Britney was simply "expressing her freedom" with the post. A source told NBC News, "This is overblown. She was expressing her freedom as she continues to do!"

Britney wrote on Instagram: "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon."(sic) She was seen throwing the knives around her head as part of her dance routine before finishing off her performance by clattering the kitchen tools together.

In a follow-up post, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker changed into a white sweater complete with white matching boots and pink underwear where she danced in her living room empty-handed.

The 'Lucky' songstress tied the knot with Sam Asghari in June 2022 but he filed for divorce in August and earlier this month, she took to social media to declare her status as she danced around to Madonna's hit "I'm Addicted".

In an apparent reference to Selena Gomez's new single, she captioned the Instagram post, "SINGLE SOON??? Single as f**k!!!" Britney, who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in November 2021, also has Jayden, 18, and Sean, 17 with ex-husband Kevin Federline has since deleted the post, but it came just days after she was said to be "relieved" that her child support payments were due to come to an end later this month.

Britney addressed the split with her followers shortly after the news broke. She explained, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. Six years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!"

