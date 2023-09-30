 

Gwen Stefani Had to 'Reset' Her Life After 'Terrible' Divorce From Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani Had to 'Reset' Her Life After 'Terrible' Divorce From Gavin Rossdale
Instagram/ABC
Celebrity

The No Doubt singer reflects on her bitter separation from the Bush musician and how she pressed 'reset' on her life following their high-profiled divorce.

  • Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gwen Stefani says her divorce from Gavin Rossdale was the moment she pressed "reset" on her life. The No Doubt star was wed to fellow musician Gavin - the father of her sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, nine - from 2002 until they divorced in 2016 citing "irreconcilable differences" for the split and Stefani, 53, says she went through a "terrible" time during the collapse of her marriage but she was able to start over.

"Everybody pretty much knows that at one point my life fell apart. It was terrible, but there's so many people out there that have gone through the same thing. When that happened, I had to literally start over again. It was a reset of my life," she explained to People magazine.

She is now married to country singer Blake Shelton - whom she met while working on TV show "The Voice" - and the couple split their time between Los Angeles and their home in Oklahoma which she insists works well for her kids.

  Editors' Pick

She told the publication, "When my kids were teenagers, I really wanted to make sure that I was home for them - and here we are. It works out because they have their dad, and when they go there, I' like, 'Let me do all this [work] stuff.' And then, 'Okay, dinner's ready!' When they get home."

Stefani previously described her divorce from Rossdale as "hell" insisting she was devastated to have to give up so much time with her children after the divorce. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine in 2016, she explained, "It was the beginning of hell … It was so insane because not only did my family break up, but then my kids are taken away like half the time, so that was really like, 'What?! What did I do?"

Rossdale also previously echoed his ex-wife's sentiments, admitting their divorce was extremely painful. He told The Sun newspaper, "[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not… But here we are. Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through."

You can share this post!

You might also like

James Arthur Was 'Selfish' and 'Self-Indulgent' Before Becoming Dad

Tom Parker's Widow Defends Her New Relationship
Related Posts
Gwen Stefani's Son Recording 'Justin Bieber-Quality Singles'

Gwen Stefani's Son Recording 'Justin Bieber-Quality Singles'

Gwen Stefani Guiding Son Kingston After He Considers Music Career

Gwen Stefani Guiding Son Kingston After He Considers Music Career

Gwen Stefani on Receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'This Feels Like a Dream'

Gwen Stefani on Receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'This Feels Like a Dream'

Gwen Stefani Amazes Fans With Her Youthful Appearance at 53 Years Old

Gwen Stefani Amazes Fans With Her Youthful Appearance at 53 Years Old

Latest News
Tom Parker's Widow Defends Her New Relationship
  • Sep 30, 2023

Tom Parker's Widow Defends Her New Relationship

Gwen Stefani Had to 'Reset' Her Life After 'Terrible' Divorce From Gavin Rossdale
  • Sep 30, 2023

Gwen Stefani Had to 'Reset' Her Life After 'Terrible' Divorce From Gavin Rossdale

James Arthur Was 'Selfish' and 'Self-Indulgent' Before Becoming Dad
  • Sep 30, 2023

James Arthur Was 'Selfish' and 'Self-Indulgent' Before Becoming Dad

Jenelle Evans' Son Reported Missing for Third Time in Less Than Two Months
  • Sep 30, 2023

Jenelle Evans' Son Reported Missing for Third Time in Less Than Two Months

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Cried Watching Her on 'DWTS'
  • Sep 30, 2023

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Cried Watching Her on 'DWTS'

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Paid Deposit for New Mansion in U.K. Before He Filed for Divorce
  • Sep 30, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Paid Deposit for New Mansion in U.K. Before He Filed for Divorce

Most Read
Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality
Celebrity

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium

Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife 'Regrets' Divorce After Losing Child Support Battle

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife 'Regrets' Divorce After Losing Child Support Battle

Chelsea Handler Clarifies Relationship Status After Introducing Her 'Baby' on Instagram

Chelsea Handler Clarifies Relationship Status After Introducing Her 'Baby' on Instagram

Jeannie Mai Allegedly Thinks of Place to Live After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

Jeannie Mai Allegedly Thinks of Place to Live After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

Kate Middleton Looks Stunning With New Hair Transformation

Kate Middleton Looks Stunning With New Hair Transformation