 

Tom Parker's Widow Defends Her New Relationship

Tom Parker's Widow Defends Her New Relationship
Instagram
Celebrity

Kelsey Parker insists she deserves something good in her life after mourning the tragic passing of The Wanted singer who lost battle with stage 4 glioblastoma in 2020.

  • Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelsey Parker believes she "deserves a little bit of happiness" after starting a new relationship. The widow of The Wanted star Tom Parker has dated electrician Sean Boggans - her first relationship since the singer's tragic death in March 2022 - and thinks she is entitled to something good in her life.

"We're trying a new relationship and I am grieving someone and it's really, really hard for both of us but do you know what, I'm really, really happy and deserve a little bit of happiness," Kelsey said about her new romance on ITV's "Loose Women" on Friday, September 29.

The 33-year-old actress - who has daughter Aurelia, three, and son Bodhi, two, with Tom - continued, "This is the thing, I wanted the fairytale with Tom. I wanted the fairytale happy ending but that didn't happen for me so how now do I move forward with my life? I put Tom first, I put the children first. I just feel like now I need a bit of happiness."

  Editors' Pick

Kelsey's new autobiography "With and Without You" details the final years she spent with Tom after he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in 2020 and she is unable to read the book without being moved to tears.

She explained, "This has been the hardest thing I've done, I can't read the book without crying. It's a real realisation that this has been my life for the last three years and I think when Tom got diagnosed, I didn't have time to think."

"I was on this mission... 'Come on, I've got to keep him alive' and then I got to the point where obviously he died and then it was like, now it's my kids and now I move forward, and how do I get through this without the love of my life?"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gwen Stefani Had to 'Reset' Her Life After 'Terrible' Divorce From Gavin Rossdale

Kit Harington Feels Pressured to Prove He's More Than Just Pretty Face Due to His Sex Symbol Status
Related Posts
Tom Parker's Wife Explains Why His Passing Was 'Magical' and 'Special to Watch'

Tom Parker's Wife Explains Why His Passing Was 'Magical' and 'Special to Watch'

Tom Parker's Widow to 'Raise a Glass' With Family and Friends on First Anniversary of His Death

Tom Parker's Widow to 'Raise a Glass' With Family and Friends on First Anniversary of His Death

Tom Parker's Wife 'Really Lonely' as She Becomes 'Solo Parent' After His Death

Tom Parker's Wife 'Really Lonely' as She Becomes 'Solo Parent' After His Death

Tom Parker's Wife Left With Trauma 'Beyond Anything Anyone Could Imagine' After His Death

Tom Parker's Wife Left With Trauma 'Beyond Anything Anyone Could Imagine' After His Death

Latest News
Angelina Jolie All Smiles in New Photo Amid 'Healing' After Brad Pitt Divorce
  • Sep 30, 2023

Angelina Jolie All Smiles in New Photo Amid 'Healing' After Brad Pitt Divorce

'The Golden Bachelor' Premiere Brings In Over 4M Viewers
  • Sep 30, 2023

'The Golden Bachelor' Premiere Brings In Over 4M Viewers

Kit Harington Feels Pressured to Prove He's More Than Just Pretty Face Due to His Sex Symbol Status
  • Sep 30, 2023

Kit Harington Feels Pressured to Prove He's More Than Just Pretty Face Due to His Sex Symbol Status

'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Vows to Keep Family as No. 1 Priority Despite Split From Husband Gordon
  • Sep 30, 2023

'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Vows to Keep Family as No. 1 Priority Despite Split From Husband Gordon

Joe Jonas and Daughters Bonding During Musical Outing Amid Sophie Turner Divorce
  • Sep 30, 2023

Joe Jonas and Daughters Bonding During Musical Outing Amid Sophie Turner Divorce

Gayle King 'Disappointed' in Cindy Crawford for Calling Out Oprah Winfrey on 'The Super Models'
  • Sep 30, 2023

Gayle King 'Disappointed' in Cindy Crawford for Calling Out Oprah Winfrey on 'The Super Models'

Most Read
Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality
Celebrity

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium

Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife 'Regrets' Divorce After Losing Child Support Battle

Kevin Costner's Ex-Wife 'Regrets' Divorce After Losing Child Support Battle

Chelsea Handler Clarifies Relationship Status After Introducing Her 'Baby' on Instagram

Chelsea Handler Clarifies Relationship Status After Introducing Her 'Baby' on Instagram

Jeannie Mai Allegedly Thinks of Place to Live After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

Jeannie Mai Allegedly Thinks of Place to Live After Jeezy Filed for Divorce

Kate Middleton Looks Stunning With New Hair Transformation

Kate Middleton Looks Stunning With New Hair Transformation

Arnold Schwarzenegger Burned Daughter's Shoes, Threw Son's Mattress When Losing His Patience

Arnold Schwarzenegger Burned Daughter's Shoes, Threw Son's Mattress When Losing His Patience

Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner Oozes Marilyn Monroe Vibe at Paris Fashion Week