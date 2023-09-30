 

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Packs on PDA With Wife in First Sighting Since Hawaii Move

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Packs on PDA With Wife in First Sighting Since Hawaii Move
Instagram
Celebrity

More than one month after leaving California along with his four children, the backup dancer can't keep his hands off his longtime wife Victoria Prince during a stroll around a beach.

  • Sep 30, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Federline could not keep his hands off Victoria Prince in the first sighting since their relocation. More than one month after moving from California to Hawaii, the former husband of singer Britney Spears packed on the PDA with his current wife.

The 45-year-old backup dancer was spotted out and about in Hawaii for the first time since he moved to the beautiful island. In pictures obtained and published by DailyMail.com, he could be seen locking lips with his 41-year-old wife as the couple took a stroll around the beach earlier in September. The two appeared to have enjoyed the beach by themselves as their children were noticeably absent in the photos.

Kevin and Victoria were captured soaking up the sun on the beach. They were also photographed dipping their feet in the water, smiling and laughing while having a seemingly fun conversation. The wedded couple appeared happier than ever and smitten with each other throughout their romantic outing.

  Editors' Pick

For the day out, Kevin opted to wear an all-black comfortable get-up. He donned a short-sleeved black tee that came with pink graphics, which showed his support to the town of Lahaina following wildfires. Going barefoot, he also sported a pair of black swim trunks. He put his long hair in a sleek low man bun.

All the while, Victoria looked in sync with her nearly all-black outfit. She looked stunning in a sleeveless black top and a pair of matching shorts. She later took off the clothing pieces and showed off her body curves in a colorful strappy bra top and a pair of black thong undies.

To cover from the harsh sunlight, the former professional volleyball player added a pair of black sunglasses and a matching graphics baseball hat. Her long blonde hair was styled into one big braid with a black hair tie.

The new sighting came more than one month after Kevin and Victoria left California and moved to Hawaii. The two brought along their daughters, 12-year-old Jordan Kay Federline and 9-year-old Peyton Marie Federline. The four of them were joined by his sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom he shares with Britney.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Hold Hands During Outing After Supporting Danny Masterson

Jungkook Links Up With Jack Harlow in '3D' Music Video
Related Posts
Kevin Federline Plans to Ask for More Money in Child Support From Britney Spears

Kevin Federline Plans to Ask for More Money in Child Support From Britney Spears

Kevin Federline No Longer Sued by His Children's School

Kevin Federline No Longer Sued by His Children's School

Kevin Federline Encourages Sons to Visit Britney Spears Before Moving to Hawaii

Kevin Federline Encourages Sons to Visit Britney Spears Before Moving to Hawaii

Kevin Federline Slams 'Stupid' Rumors He Moves to Hawaii to Extend Child Support From Britney Spears

Kevin Federline Slams 'Stupid' Rumors He Moves to Hawaii to Extend Child Support From Britney Spears

Latest News
Kendall Jenner and Corey Gamble Finally Back on Speaking Terms After 2020 Fallout
  • Sep 30, 2023

Kendall Jenner and Corey Gamble Finally Back on Speaking Terms After 2020 Fallout

Kanye West Prepares Secret Team for Bianca Censori's Wild Outfits
  • Sep 30, 2023

Kanye West Prepares Secret Team for Bianca Censori's Wild Outfits

Noel Gallagher Suggests There's Never Been Any 'Great Punk Album' Since Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe'
  • Sep 30, 2023

Noel Gallagher Suggests There's Never Been Any 'Great Punk Album' Since Oasis' 'Definitely Maybe'

Michael Caine Finds Life 'Lonely' at 90
  • Sep 30, 2023

Michael Caine Finds Life 'Lonely' at 90

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Packs on PDA With Wife in First Sighting Since Hawaii Move
  • Sep 30, 2023

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Packs on PDA With Wife in First Sighting Since Hawaii Move

Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death
  • Sep 29, 2023

Cher's Boyfriend AE 'Filling the Gap' After She's Deeply Affected by Tina Turner's Death

Most Read
Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality
Celebrity

Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Iman Shumpert Lashes Out at His Alleged Side Chick for Exposing Affair

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Demi Moore Suffers Wardrobe Mishap in Daring Outfit at Paris Fashion Week

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Sophie Turner's Wedding Ring Back On as She Crashes Into Taylor Swift's Home Amid Messy Divorce

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Meagan Good Uses Cute Selfie With Jonathan Majors as Her Phone Lock Screen

Meagan Good Uses Cute Selfie With Jonathan Majors as Her Phone Lock Screen

Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium

Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium