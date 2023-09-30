Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Packs on PDA With Wife in First Sighting Since Hawaii Move

Instagram Celebrity

More than one month after leaving California along with his four children, the backup dancer can't keep his hands off his longtime wife Victoria Prince during a stroll around a beach.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Federline could not keep his hands off Victoria Prince in the first sighting since their relocation. More than one month after moving from California to Hawaii, the former husband of singer Britney Spears packed on the PDA with his current wife.

The 45-year-old backup dancer was spotted out and about in Hawaii for the first time since he moved to the beautiful island. In pictures obtained and published by DailyMail.com, he could be seen locking lips with his 41-year-old wife as the couple took a stroll around the beach earlier in September. The two appeared to have enjoyed the beach by themselves as their children were noticeably absent in the photos.

Kevin and Victoria were captured soaking up the sun on the beach. They were also photographed dipping their feet in the water, smiling and laughing while having a seemingly fun conversation. The wedded couple appeared happier than ever and smitten with each other throughout their romantic outing.

For the day out, Kevin opted to wear an all-black comfortable get-up. He donned a short-sleeved black tee that came with pink graphics, which showed his support to the town of Lahaina following wildfires. Going barefoot, he also sported a pair of black swim trunks. He put his long hair in a sleek low man bun.

All the while, Victoria looked in sync with her nearly all-black outfit. She looked stunning in a sleeveless black top and a pair of matching shorts. She later took off the clothing pieces and showed off her body curves in a colorful strappy bra top and a pair of black thong undies.

To cover from the harsh sunlight, the former professional volleyball player added a pair of black sunglasses and a matching graphics baseball hat. Her long blonde hair was styled into one big braid with a black hair tie.

The new sighting came more than one month after Kevin and Victoria left California and moved to Hawaii. The two brought along their daughters, 12-year-old Jordan Kay Federline and 9-year-old Peyton Marie Federline. The four of them were joined by his sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, whom he shares with Britney.

