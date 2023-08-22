 

Kevin Federline No Longer Sued by His Children's School

Kevin Federline No Longer Sued by His Children's School
Cover Images/Jill Ann Spaulding
Celebrity

The ex-husband of Britney Spears, who was sued for missing payments on his two daughters' private school fees amounting to $15,000, has had the lawsuit dismissed.

  • Aug 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline has had a lawsuit against him dismissed over an alleged unpaid bill of $15,000 for his two daughters' private school fees. The "Toxic" singer, 41, who is in the midst of a shock divorce from her third husband Sam Asghari, 29, had boys Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, with the 45-year-old DJ, who also has girls Jordan, 12, and Peyton, nine, with his wife Victoria Prince, 40.

Kevin and Victoria were sued by West Valley Christian School on May 9 for "failing to pay for services which had been provided on credit at their special instance and request" for the girls' education. But attorney Ron Chow, representing the school, filed a request for dismissal in Los Angeles Superior Court last Wednesday, August 16, coincidentally the same day Britney's husband Sam filed for divorce from her.

  Editors' Pick

Page Six, which obtained the filing, said it is unclear why the college-preparatory school dropped its civil suit. But it added the court docket shows the decision was made "with prejudice," meaning it cannot refile the same claim.

The court also reportedly vacated a non-jury trial that had been scheduled for November 5 next year. Documents obtained by Page Six do not disclose whether Federline and his wife, Victoria Prince, paid their alleged outstanding balance of $15,593 for the education of their two daughters. The school said when it sued Kevin and Victoria in a filing lodged at the Superior Court of California in the County of Los Angeles it had demanded the money out of court, but the couple allegedly "failed and refused … to pay all or any part of the remaining balance due."

Kevin and his wife moved to Hawaii on August 1 with their girls and the two boys he had with Britney. The DJ was married to the "Baby One More Time" singer from October 2004 to July 2007, and is also the father of daughter Kori, 21, and son Kaleb, 19, with his actress ex-fiancee Shar Jackson, 46. Britney is said to have given her blessing to her boys' move to Hawaii and is said to have spoken to them before they left, following reports they had been estranged for more than a year.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tori Spelling Sports Bruises After Being Released From Hospital

Whitney Port Warns Trolls for Making 'Harsh' Comments on Her Bikini Body
Related Posts
Kevin Federline Encourages Sons to Visit Britney Spears Before Moving to Hawaii

Kevin Federline Encourages Sons to Visit Britney Spears Before Moving to Hawaii

Kevin Federline Slams 'Stupid' Rumors He Moves to Hawaii to Extend Child Support From Britney Spears

Kevin Federline Slams 'Stupid' Rumors He Moves to Hawaii to Extend Child Support From Britney Spears

Kevin Federline to Write Book About Britney as NDA and Child Support Cease Once Sons Turn 18

Kevin Federline to Write Book About Britney as NDA and Child Support Cease Once Sons Turn 18

Kevin Federline Slammed for Putting Britney's Kids on TV to Bash Their Mom

Kevin Federline Slammed for Putting Britney's Kids on TV to Bash Their Mom

Latest News
Chrisean Rock Under Fire for Smoking Profusely During Pregnancy
  • Aug 22, 2023

Chrisean Rock Under Fire for Smoking Profusely During Pregnancy

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Seen With Bruised Eye in New Outing
  • Aug 22, 2023

Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Seen With Bruised Eye in New Outing

Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at 'Hannah Montana' Final Scene While Promoting New Single
  • Aug 22, 2023

Miley Cyrus Pokes Fun at 'Hannah Montana' Final Scene While Promoting New Single

Natalie Portman Reunites With Benjamin Millepied Despite Split News
  • Aug 22, 2023

Natalie Portman Reunites With Benjamin Millepied Despite Split News

Whitney Port Warns Trolls for Making 'Harsh' Comments on Her Bikini Body
  • Aug 22, 2023

Whitney Port Warns Trolls for Making 'Harsh' Comments on Her Bikini Body

Alabama Barker Blames Autoimmune Disease for Her Weight Gain Following Body-Shaming Comments
  • Aug 22, 2023

Alabama Barker Blames Autoimmune Disease for Her Weight Gain Following Body-Shaming Comments

Most Read
Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein
Celebrity

Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein

Fans Gush Over Boris Kodjoe's Look After He Reveals He Underwent Major Surgery for Second Time

Fans Gush Over Boris Kodjoe's Look After He Reveals He Underwent Major Surgery for Second Time

Paris Hilton Rejecting 'So Many' Opportunities as She Struggles to Find 'Balance' After Being a Mom

Paris Hilton Rejecting 'So Many' Opportunities as She Struggles to Find 'Balance' After Being a Mom

Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer

Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer

Jamie Foxx Photographed Swimming in Tulum During Mexican Getaway With Family

Jamie Foxx Photographed Swimming in Tulum During Mexican Getaway With Family

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition

Kevin Costner and Ex Christine Reunite for Divorce Deposition

Summer Walker Vehemently Denies Dating Jeremih After Being Spotted Roller Skating With Him

Summer Walker Vehemently Denies Dating Jeremih After Being Spotted Roller Skating With Him