Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Hold Hands During Outing After Supporting Danny Masterson

Instagram Celebrity

After making headlines for showing their support to their pal and convicted rapist, the former 'That '70s Show' stars can't keep their hands off each other during a Los Angeles date.

Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have stepped out following a controversy. After making headlines for showing their support to their pal Danny Masterson despite his legal trouble due to sexual assault, the former "That '70s Show" stars were spotted holding hands during an outing.

On Wednesday, September 27, the 45-year-old actor and the 40-year-old actress were seen out and about in Los Angeles. The two were caught on camera leaving nightclub Largo. In pictures making their rounds online, they could not keep their hands off each other.

In the photos, the famous stars could be seen walking next to each other as they held one another's hands. They were having a conversation as their other hands were inside their pockets. At one point, they were seen agreeing to take photos with a fan who was walking near them.

For the night out, Ashton went with a comfortable get-up. He sported a light green tee that came with cartoon graphics on its front side, a pair of loose long blue jeans, brown pointed-toe boots and a brown jacket with white fur, black wrist watch and dark gray baseball hat.

In the meantime, Mila looked in sync with a nearly all-green ensemble. She looked stunning in an army green long-sleeved jumpsuit. She put on a pair of white sneakers with matching laces to complete the look. Keeping her accessory minimal, she donned a simple ring on one of her middle fingers. For her long black hair, she styled it into waves and parted it to the side.

The new sighting came after Ashton and Mila supported Danny in their pre-sentencing letters despite their "That '70s Show" co-star being found guilty of sexual harassment. In it, Ashton showered Danny with praise for being a "role model" and "excellent person." Meanwhile, Mila wrote that Danny has been a "loving" and "responsible parent" to his daughter.

It did not take long for Ashton and Mila to be bombarded with criticisms for supporting the convicted rapist. The wedded couple quickly issued an apology through a video shared via social media. Though so, the two later were thrown under the bus by one of the women, who accused Danny of rape, named Chrissie Carnell Bixler.

Chrissie called out Mila via Instagram Story earlier in September, "Dear Mila, I pray you begin to process what you experienced as a child on that set. I also know what happened in Toronto and after." She then threatened Ashton, "Dear Ashton, I know the secrets your 'role model' keeps for you. Ones that would end you." She continued, "Did you forget I was there?"

You can share this post!