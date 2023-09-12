 

Kevin Federline Plans to Ask for More Money in Child Support From Britney Spears

Kevin Federline Plans to Ask for More Money in Child Support From Britney Spears
The former backing dancer, who currently receives $40,000 a month in child support from his former wife, now reportedly wants increase in financial support from the pop star.

AceShowbiz - Kevin Federline is contemplating taking his ex-wife Britney Spears to court to ask for more child support, according to a report by TMZ. The 45-year-old dancer currently gets $40,000-a-month child support, but that sum is predicated on each parent having their sons - Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16 - 50 percent of the time.

The two boys, however, have been living entirely with their father for the past several years. The former couple's eldest son Sean Preston turns 18 on Thursday, September 14, the age at which financial support ends. Britney's contributions for Jayden are set to last until he graduates high school in June 2025.

Britney, 41, and Kevin's current arrangement, which was put in place after the pop star filed for divorce and before the 2008 conservatorship that gave her father, Jamie Spears, 71, the rights to make all her financial, health and personal decisions until that was legally ended in November 2021.

In August, Kevin - who also has two kids daughters, Kori Madison, 21, and Kaleb Michael, 19, with his ex Shar Jackson - relocated his entire family to Hawaii with his wife Victoria, 40 - with whom he has two daughters, Jordan Kay, 12, and Peyton Marie, nine - a decision that Britney did not contest.

Britney - who recently split from husband Sam Asghari, 29, with the fitness instructor filing divorce papers - was said to be "relieved' that the child support payments for Sean will soon stop. An insider told DailyMail.com, "Britney is relieved that Sean is turning 18 on September 14 because she is tired of paying Kevin the insane amount of money he is getting."

