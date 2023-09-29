 

Jungkook Links Up With Jack Harlow in '3D' Music Video

'3D' marks the South Korean sensation's second single after he made his solo debut with 'Seven' featuring Latto, which was released back on July 14.

AceShowbiz - Jungkook finally released his collaborative single with Jack Harlow, "3D". The BTS (Bangtan Boys) member dropped the song on Friday, September 29 alongside its visuals that shows the two musicians meeting up for the first time.

The music video begins with Jungkook singing inside a telephone booth. As the clip transitions, the South Korean sensation hits the street with a group of background dancers.

After Jungkook shows off his moves, Jack appears in the MV. The two a game of chess at a roadside cafe while the emcee spits his bars. The clip ends with Jungkook standing on white stairs alone under the sky.

"So if you're ready/ And if you'll let me/ I wanna see it in motion/ In 3D," Jungkook sings in the chorus. "You won't regret me/ Champagne confetti/ I wanna see it in motion/ In 3D."

Speaking of working with Jack, Jungkook told Consequence, "I loved his energy. It was really great." He added, "Just to share with you one interesting episode, there's a scene in the video where we play chess, so I learned to play for the first time right there. And you know what? I played with Jack, and I won!"

During the interview, Jungkook also opened up about the differences between working on his own and with his group BTS. "With BTS songs, it's all the different colors of the individual members coming together to make up the final song - whereas for me, it's just me and my own unique color. I don't think I could make something that has all the colors of BTS," he explained.

"3D" marks Jungkook's second single after he made his solo debut with "Seven" ft. Latto (formerly Mulatto). The latter track hit streaming service on July 14 and it managed to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart.

The accolade led Jungkook to become the second BTS member with a Hot 100 leader following his groupmate Jimin, who reigned the chart after his song "Like Crazy" launched at No. 1 back in April. Jungkook's previous high on the Billboard Hot 100 was when Charlie Puth's "Left and Right" featuring him hit No. 22 in July 2022. His own song "Stay Alive" also spent a week on the list No. 95 in February last year.

