Billie Eilish Responds to Her Viral Song 'What Was I Made For?' Inspiring 'Devastating' Videos

Instagram Music

When discussing her latest megahit released on July 13, the 'Happier Than Ever' hitmaker recalls watching the videos, which portray 'how hard it is to be a woman,' on TikTok.

Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has given her reaction to one of her songs becoming viral. In a new interview, the "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker responded after watching a number of "devastating" videos which were inspired by her track "What Was I Made For?".

Speaking to Allure on Thursday, September 28, the 21-year-old Grammy winner said, "The way the song has been heard and seen by women is so special to me. All the videos are devastating." She went on to elaborate, "I go on TikTok, and its video after video of how hard it is to be a woman, with that song playing."

The magazine noted that the TikTok clips are "the life story of the patriarchy over and over again, and the rebellion against it." The videos portray "love stories, tragedies, victories, and hard-won battles, escapes from abusive marriages, celebrations of lives fought for and well lived."

About her latest hit, which became the soundtrack of "Barbie" movie, Billie described, "It was as if this song was a tiny creature inside of me for years, scratching the inside of me. As soon as we got that prompt, the creature was like, 'Okay, I'm out,' and we [meaning Billie and her brother-collaborator, FINNEAS] wrote that song in an hour or two."

"We wrote it in a period of time where we couldn't have been less inspired and less creative," the "Ocean Eyes" singer recalled. "That day we were making stuff, and we're like, 'We've lost it. Why are we even doing this?' And then those first chords happened, and 'I used to float/ now I just fall down' came out and the song wrote itself."

"I have the whole video of us writing the song, and the first thing we wrote were those lines in the first 10 minutes," she smiled as she explained. "We wrote most of the song without thinking about ourselves and our own lives, but thinking about this character we were inspired by. A couple of days went by, and I realized it was about me. It's everything I feel. And it's not just me, everyone feels like that, eventually."

Billie released her song "What Was I Made For?" on July 13. To accompany the track, she unleashed a music video which was directed by herself. The music video portrayed her sporting a yellow dress with blonde hair and sitting on a chair in a green room. She was attempting to arrange Barbie clothes on a tiny rack.

On the emotional single, Billie sings, "I used to float/ Now I just fall down/ I used to know, but I'm not sure now/ What I was made for/ What was I made for?" She continues, "Takin' a drive, I was an idea/ Looked so alive, turns out, I'm not real/ Just something you paid for/ What was I made for?"

You can share this post!