Dua Lipa Seduces Henry Cavill in First Trailer for Matthew Vaughn's New Spy Film 'Argylle'

From the 'twisted mind' of the 'Kick-Ass' director, the spy action comedy also stars Bryce Dallas Howard as an introverted spy novelist whose book comes to life.

Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matthew Vaughn's upcoming movie "Argylle" has got a "purr-fect" trailer. A courtesy of Universal Pictures, the video opens with Henry Cavill's titular character dancing with Dua Lipa's character before he gets ambushed in what look like a sexy set-up.

After a short action sequence with the aid of John Cena's character, the trailer cuts to reality that reveals the earlier scenes are just part of a story in the book by Bryce Dallas Howard's Elly Conway. A famous spy novelist, Elly is an introvert who seldom leaves her home.

Her life, however, is suddenly drawn into the real world of espionage when the plots of her books get a little too close to the activities of a sinister underground syndicate. When Aiden (Sam Rockwell), a spy, shows up to save her (he says) from being kidnapped or killed (or both), Elly and her beloved cat Alfie are plunged into a covert world where nothing, and no one, is what it seems.

According to new logline, "The greater the spy, the bigger the lie. From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (The 'Kingsman' franchise, 'Kick-Ass') comes 'Argylle', a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller."

It continues to read, "Bryce Dallas Howard ('Jurassic World' franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books-which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate-begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past."

"Accompanied by Aiden (Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur," it reads.

The top-flight ensemble cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Sofia Boutella and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of Vaughn's supermodel wife Claudia Schiffer.

"Argylle" is directed and produced by Vaughn, from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs ("Wonder Woman"). The film is produced by Vaughn, Adam Bohling, Jason Fuchs and David Reid. The executive producers are Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres and Schiffer.

The spy action comedy is set for release in U.S. theaters on February 2, 2024.

