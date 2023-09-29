 

Dua Lipa Seduces Henry Cavill in First Trailer for Matthew Vaughn's New Spy Film 'Argylle'

Movie

From the 'twisted mind' of the 'Kick-Ass' director, the spy action comedy also stars Bryce Dallas Howard as an introverted spy novelist whose book comes to life.

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Matthew Vaughn's upcoming movie "Argylle" has got a "purr-fect" trailer. A courtesy of Universal Pictures, the video opens with Henry Cavill's titular character dancing with Dua Lipa's character before he gets ambushed in what look like a sexy set-up.

After a short action sequence with the aid of John Cena's character, the trailer cuts to reality that reveals the earlier scenes are just part of a story in the book by Bryce Dallas Howard's Elly Conway. A famous spy novelist, Elly is an introvert who seldom leaves her home.

Her life, however, is suddenly drawn into the real world of espionage when the plots of her books get a little too close to the activities of a sinister underground syndicate. When Aiden (Sam Rockwell), a spy, shows up to save her (he says) from being kidnapped or killed (or both), Elly and her beloved cat Alfie are plunged into a covert world where nothing, and no one, is what it seems.

According to new logline, "The greater the spy, the bigger the lie. From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (The 'Kingsman' franchise, 'Kick-Ass') comes 'Argylle', a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller."

  Editors' Pick

It continues to read, "Bryce Dallas Howard ('Jurassic World' franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly's fictional books-which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate-begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past."

"Accompanied by Aiden (Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly's fictional world and her real one begins to blur," it reads.

The top-flight ensemble cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, Sofia Boutella and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. Alfie is played by Chip, the real-life cat of Vaughn's supermodel wife Claudia Schiffer.

"Argylle" is directed and produced by Vaughn, from a screenplay by Jason Fuchs ("Wonder Woman"). The film is produced by Vaughn, Adam Bohling, Jason Fuchs and David Reid. The executive producers are Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres and Schiffer.

The spy action comedy is set for release in U.S. theaters on February 2, 2024.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Billie Eilish Responds to Her Viral Song 'What Was I Made For?' Inspiring 'Devastating' Videos

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Rose Seen Attending Lisa's Crazy Horse Show
Latest News
Lizzo's Lawyers Request Dismissal of Dancers' Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
  • Sep 29, 2023

Lizzo's Lawyers Request Dismissal of Dancers' Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Monique Samuels and Former Husband Chris Finalize Their Divorce
  • Sep 29, 2023

Monique Samuels and Former Husband Chris Finalize Their Divorce

50 Cent Proudly Reveals His Weight After Dislocating 'Expend4bles' Stuntperson's Finger
  • Sep 29, 2023

50 Cent Proudly Reveals His Weight After Dislocating 'Expend4bles' Stuntperson's Finger

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Rose Seen Attending Lisa's Crazy Horse Show
  • Sep 29, 2023

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Rose Seen Attending Lisa's Crazy Horse Show

Dua Lipa Seduces Henry Cavill in First Trailer for Matthew Vaughn's New Spy Film 'Argylle'
  • Sep 29, 2023

Dua Lipa Seduces Henry Cavill in First Trailer for Matthew Vaughn's New Spy Film 'Argylle'

Billie Eilish Responds to Her Viral Song 'What Was I Made For?' Inspiring 'Devastating' Videos
  • Sep 29, 2023

Billie Eilish Responds to Her Viral Song 'What Was I Made For?' Inspiring 'Devastating' Videos

Most Read
James Gunn Confirms These 3 Actors Wil Reprise Roles in New DC Universe
Movie

James Gunn Confirms These 3 Actors Wil Reprise Roles in New DC Universe

'Priscilla' Star Cailee Spaeny 'Didn't Know' Priscilla Presley's Story Before Being Cast in Biopic

'Priscilla' Star Cailee Spaeny 'Didn't Know' Priscilla Presley's Story Before Being Cast in Biopic

'Bambi' Scribe Explains Why Upcoming Remake Has to Be More Kid-Friendly Than Original

'Bambi' Scribe Explains Why Upcoming Remake Has to Be More Kid-Friendly Than Original

'The Creator' Helmer Says 'No' to Sequel

'The Creator' Helmer Says 'No' to Sequel

'No One Will Save You' Director Says Sequel Will Leave Him 'So Stressed Out'

'No One Will Save You' Director Says Sequel Will Leave Him 'So Stressed Out'

Ian McKellen Blasts Trigger Warnings on His New Stage Play About Two Lonely Men

Ian McKellen Blasts Trigger Warnings on His New Stage Play About Two Lonely Men

'Sleepy Hollow' Remake to Be Directed and Written by 'Star Trek 4' Scribe

'Sleepy Hollow' Remake to Be Directed and Written by 'Star Trek 4' Scribe

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Dishes on 'Weird Energy' on Set

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Dishes on 'Weird Energy' on Set

Dua Lipa Seduces Henry Cavill in First Trailer for Matthew Vaughn's New Spy Film 'Argylle'

Dua Lipa Seduces Henry Cavill in First Trailer for Matthew Vaughn's New Spy Film 'Argylle'