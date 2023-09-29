People's Choice Country Awards 2023: Jelly Roll Is the Biggest Winner - See Full List

NBC Music

Taking place at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House on Thursday night, September 28, the award-giving event also saw Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd receiving special honors.

AceShowbiz - The very first People's Choice Country Awards has unveiled its winners. Taking place at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House on Thursday night, September 28, the award-giving event saw Jelly Roll emerging as the night's biggest winner.

While Morgan Wallen led the nominees with eleven nods, Jelly took home four prizes at the inaugural awards show. In addition to Male Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year, the "Bottle and Mary Jane" singer won Song of the Year for "Need a Favor" and Collaboration Song of the Year for "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson.

In his speech, Jelly declared that he dedicated the Male of the Year award to the fans who voted for it. He said, "It's always about the fans. The underdogs are back on top, baby!"

Morgan, meanwhile, was honored with one of the top prizes of the night, People's Artist of the Year. He also won two in other categories, including Album of the Year for "One Thing at a Time" and Concert Tour of the Year for "Morgan Wallen: One Night at a Time World Tour".

Morgan tied with Lainey, who was named as the Female Artist of the Year. She also shared Collaboration Song of the Year victory with Jelly, and Music Video of the Year with HARDY for "wait in the truck".

"I feel like my heart is about to beat out of my chest ... I have some very big shoes to fill," Lainey shared during her award acceptance speech. "I just want to thank you for letting me express myself in my music ... ya'll keep showing up, and I will keep showing up, too."

Hosted by Little Big Town, the show also saw Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd receiving special honors. The two stars took the stage to be honored with the Country Music Icon Award and the Country Champion Award respectively. Among other winners were Dan + Shay and Blake Shelton.

Full Winner List of the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards

