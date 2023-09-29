 

People's Choice Country Awards 2023: Jelly Roll Is the Biggest Winner - See Full List

People's Choice Country Awards 2023: Jelly Roll Is the Biggest Winner - See Full List
NBC
Music

Taking place at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House on Thursday night, September 28, the award-giving event also saw Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd receiving special honors.

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - The very first People's Choice Country Awards has unveiled its winners. Taking place at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House on Thursday night, September 28, the award-giving event saw Jelly Roll emerging as the night's biggest winner.

While Morgan Wallen led the nominees with eleven nods, Jelly took home four prizes at the inaugural awards show. In addition to Male Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year, the "Bottle and Mary Jane" singer won Song of the Year for "Need a Favor" and Collaboration Song of the Year for "Save Me" with Lainey Wilson.

In his speech, Jelly declared that he dedicated the Male of the Year award to the fans who voted for it. He said, "It's always about the fans. The underdogs are back on top, baby!"

Morgan, meanwhile, was honored with one of the top prizes of the night, People's Artist of the Year. He also won two in other categories, including Album of the Year for "One Thing at a Time" and Concert Tour of the Year for "Morgan Wallen: One Night at a Time World Tour".

  Editors' Pick

Morgan tied with Lainey, who was named as the Female Artist of the Year. She also shared Collaboration Song of the Year victory with Jelly, and Music Video of the Year with HARDY for "wait in the truck".

"I feel like my heart is about to beat out of my chest ... I have some very big shoes to fill," Lainey shared during her award acceptance speech. "I just want to thank you for letting me express myself in my music ... ya'll keep showing up, and I will keep showing up, too."

Hosted by Little Big Town, the show also saw Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd receiving special honors. The two stars took the stage to be honored with the Country Music Icon Award and the Country Champion Award respectively. Among other winners were Dan + Shay and Blake Shelton.

Full Winner List of the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bethenny Frankel Issues Apology for Claiming Taylor Swift Puts Travis Kelce 'on the Map'

Simone Biles Breaks Silence on 'Mean' Allegation
Related Posts
Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Shuts Down 'Gold Digger' Accusations

Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Shuts Down 'Gold Digger' Accusations

Latest News
Billie Eilish Responds to Her Viral Song 'What Was I Made For?' Inspiring 'Devastating' Videos
  • Sep 29, 2023

Billie Eilish Responds to Her Viral Song 'What Was I Made For?' Inspiring 'Devastating' Videos

Simone Biles Breaks Silence on 'Mean' Allegation
  • Sep 29, 2023

Simone Biles Breaks Silence on 'Mean' Allegation

Tom Sandoval Reveals Positive Impact of His Cheating Scandal
  • Sep 29, 2023

Tom Sandoval Reveals Positive Impact of His Cheating Scandal

Bethenny Frankel Issues Apology for Claiming Taylor Swift Puts Travis Kelce 'on the Map'
  • Sep 29, 2023

Bethenny Frankel Issues Apology for Claiming Taylor Swift Puts Travis Kelce 'on the Map'

People's Choice Country Awards 2023: Jelly Roll Is the Biggest Winner - See Full List
  • Sep 29, 2023

People's Choice Country Awards 2023: Jelly Roll Is the Biggest Winner - See Full List

NSYNC Returns With New Catchy Song 'Better Place' From 'Trolls Band Together'
  • Sep 29, 2023

NSYNC Returns With New Catchy Song 'Better Place' From 'Trolls Band Together'

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert

Pink Gets a Man Booted Out of Her Concert for Protesting About Circumcision

Pink Gets a Man Booted Out of Her Concert for Protesting About Circumcision

Rod Wave Leads Billboard 200 Chart With Third No. 1 Album 'Nostalgia'

Rod Wave Leads Billboard 200 Chart With Third No. 1 Album 'Nostalgia'

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Working on New Album, Plans Comeback Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Working on New Album, Plans Comeback Tour

Mick Jagger Addresses AI and Possibility of 'Posthumous Tour'

Mick Jagger Addresses AI and Possibility of 'Posthumous Tour'

Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King 2' Album Leaks

Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King 2' Album Leaks

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Explains Why She 'Could Never Have a Bad Word' About Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Explains Why She 'Could Never Have a Bad Word' About Little Mix

Bruce Springsteen Puts Off Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Amid Health Issue

Bruce Springsteen Puts Off Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Amid Health Issue

Lil Wayne Celebrates 41st Birthday by Revealing Tracklist of 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' Album

Lil Wayne Celebrates 41st Birthday by Revealing Tracklist of 'Tha Fix Before Tha VI' Album