Simone Biles Breaks Silence on 'Mean' Allegation

Instagram Celebrity

Echoing her husband Jonathan Owens' sentiment, the Olympic gold medalist reposts a tweet by her hubby who defends her against a store employee's accusation that she was 'rude.'

Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Simone Biles has broken her silence after she was labeled a "mean" celebrity. The U.S. gymnast has doubled down on her husband's statement after he defended her against a store employee's allegation that she was "rude."

Without sharing her own words, Simone reposted a tweet by Jonathan Owens in which he fired back at the claim. "Here's what was said for context since their tweets are private now, I'm not going for that, i don't play bout my baby," the NFL star wrote in the caption.

Simone Biles retweeted Jonathan Owens' response to claim that she was 'mean.'

Jonathan was talking about his earlier tweets in which he denied the claim made by the staff at a makeup store. "Spreading lies on the internet is crazy, it's okay for her to deny a picture," he justified his wife's reluctance to take a picture with a fan. "People don't understand sometimes you just want to shop in peace, if she stops and takes one picture people will just keep following her and won't leave us alone."

He added, "And another thing, I've never heard her talk to someone like that, especially to someone who asked her for a picture, like why would you try to make her look like that, she's sweetest person in the world. I just couldn't let this go, especially if I was there like you said I was."

In the screenshots of the posts that Jonathan shared, the store employee called Simone rude for turning down a request to take a picture with a young fan during her visit to the store. "Simone Biles came into a makeup store I worked at with her now husband. She was so f**king rude LMFAO," the accuser recalled. "My coworkers daughter did gymnastics so she politely asked for a picture with her during check out and Simone said 'Absolutely not. Your daughter is 4 she doesn't even know me.' "

Not stopping there, Simone allegedly "complained to our manager she hated the feeling of people staring at her while shopping like she's not f**king Simone Biles." According to the poster, "The store offered curbside, she declined. She was so rude to the staff. We offered her help (as we do with everyone) and she said 'do I look dumb?' "

The employee, however, had nothing but nice things to say about Jonathan. They wrote, "Her husband was a sweetheart though. He looked at us and mouthed 'I'm sorry' but omfg??? for months after, every time i'd see new(sic) about her and they would call her sweet I just recall how mean she was for no reason. When she left we all were like 'what the f**k just happened?' "

They further claimed, "i've met so many celebrities, she is the only one i've met that was mean."

You can share this post!