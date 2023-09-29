 

Drake Trolled for Forgetting Lyrics During Atlanta Show

Drake Trolled for Forgetting Lyrics During Atlanta Show
Instagram
Music

The Canadian rap star finds himself being ridiculed online for forgetting his lyrics, with one person writing on X, 'Baby the ladies on tik tok saying drake couldn't remember the words to half his songs in Atlanta.'

  • Sep 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Performing live numerous times doesn't guarantee Drake remembers all the lyrics of his songs. In fact, the Canadian rap star forgot his line during his "It's All a Blur" stop in Atlanta, prompting social media users to poke fun at him.

One day after the 36-year-old took the stage of State Farm Arena, one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Baby the ladies on tik tok saying drake couldn't remember the words to half his songs in Atlanta." The individual added, "He tried to give them an encore and she said the crowd groaned."

A different user, who claimed to be one of the attendees, confirmed that the rumors were true. "He did I was there he said he'd brb and we all left," the user replied.

  Editors' Pick

Another person then chimed in, revealing that they had a similar experience during Drake's tour stop in Dallas. "Omg finally. In Dallas he kept stopping for like 10 min monologues. My whole section was muttering. I was really disappointed," read the tweet.

Earlier this month, Drake faced criticism over "American slaves" lyric on his collaborative song with SZA titled "Slime You Out". In a verse, he raps, "You b***hes really get carried away/ Makin' mistakes, then you beg me to stay/ Got me wiggin' on you like I'm Arrogant Tae/ You got my mind in a terrible place."

"Whipped and chained you like American slaves," he spits. "Act like you not used to Sheraton stays/ I met the n***a you thought could replace/ How were there even comparisons made?/ B***h, next time, I swear on my grandmother grave/ I'm slimin' you for them kid choices you made."

Drake has since been dragged online, with one person arguing, "Drake criticism tends to get overblown and silly on here at times but man that 'slave' line really is gross lmao… I think it's the 'American' clarification that really does it." Some people, however, came to the rap star's defense.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tom Sandoval Claims He Was 'Very Close' to Committing Suicide After Raquel Leviss Affair
Related Posts
Drake Claps Back at Charlamagne Tha God Following His 'Slime You Out' Criticism

Drake Claps Back at Charlamagne Tha God Following His 'Slime You Out' Criticism

Artist of the Week: Drake

Artist of the Week: Drake

Drake Defended by Fans After Criticisms Over 'American Slaves' Lyric on 'Slime You Out'

Drake Defended by Fans After Criticisms Over 'American Slaves' Lyric on 'Slime You Out'

Drake Pushes Back 'For All the Dogs' Release Date Due to 'Dilemma'

Drake Pushes Back 'For All the Dogs' Release Date Due to 'Dilemma'

Latest News
Drake Trolled for Forgetting Lyrics During Atlanta Show
  • Sep 29, 2023

Drake Trolled for Forgetting Lyrics During Atlanta Show

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Dishes on 'Weird Energy' on Set
  • Sep 29, 2023

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Dishes on 'Weird Energy' on Set

J.K. Rowling Sends Her 'Deepest Condolences' Following Michael Gambon's Death
  • Sep 29, 2023

J.K. Rowling Sends Her 'Deepest Condolences' Following Michael Gambon's Death

'Sleepy Hollow' Remake to Be Directed and Written by 'Star Trek 4' Scribe
  • Sep 29, 2023

'Sleepy Hollow' Remake to Be Directed and Written by 'Star Trek 4' Scribe

Tom Sandoval Claims He Was 'Very Close' to Committing Suicide After Raquel Leviss Affair
  • Sep 29, 2023

Tom Sandoval Claims He Was 'Very Close' to Committing Suicide After Raquel Leviss Affair

Ed Sheeran Teases New Album Series After Ditching Mathematical LP Era
  • Sep 29, 2023

Ed Sheeran Teases New Album Series After Ditching Mathematical LP Era

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert

Beyonce Fan Smacks Male Concertgoer for Hollering During 'Mute Challenge' at Singer's Houston Show

Beyonce Fan Smacks Male Concertgoer for Hollering During 'Mute Challenge' at Singer's Houston Show

Pink Gets a Man Booted Out of Her Concert for Protesting About Circumcision

Pink Gets a Man Booted Out of Her Concert for Protesting About Circumcision

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Working on New Album, Plans Comeback Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Working on New Album, Plans Comeback Tour

Rod Wave Leads Billboard 200 Chart With Third No. 1 Album 'Nostalgia'

Rod Wave Leads Billboard 200 Chart With Third No. 1 Album 'Nostalgia'

Mick Jagger Addresses AI and Possibility of 'Posthumous Tour'

Mick Jagger Addresses AI and Possibility of 'Posthumous Tour'

Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King 2' Album Leaks

Kanye West's 'Jesus Is King 2' Album Leaks

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Explains Why She 'Could Never Have a Bad Word' About Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Explains Why She 'Could Never Have a Bad Word' About Little Mix

The 1975 to Take 'Indefinite Hiatus' From Live Shows After Wrapping Up Tour

The 1975 to Take 'Indefinite Hiatus' From Live Shows After Wrapping Up Tour