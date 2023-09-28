Report: Taylor Swift Working Out Security Details to Attend Travis Kelce's Game at MetLife Stadium

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Cruel Summer' songstress reportedly plans to watch as her rumored boyfriend and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets on Sunday, October 1.

AceShowbiz - Expect to see Taylor Swift cheering on Travis Kelce again at his next game. The country-turned-pop superstar reportedly plans to watch as her rumored beau and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets this coming weekend.

The next Chiefs game will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Taylor held three of "Eras Tour" shows back in May. According to TMZ, her team is still working out security logistics with MetLife Stadium for her upcoming attendance at the Sunday, October 1 game.

Taylor previously attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24 at Arrowhead Stadium. She was seen joining Travis' mom Donna Kelce in the private box, chatting and laughing with her throughout the game.

Following the game, the Grammy winner was seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium with Travis in his convertible, marking the first time they were spotted together since their dating rumors emerged. That night, the pair celebrated his team's win with a private party at a local restaurant. They reportedly shut down Prime Social Rooftop, a trendy restaurant in Kansas City, to party with the NFL star's family and team.

"Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis," an eyewitness told ET. "The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 A.M."

Recently, a photo from the private party surfaced online, showing the 33-year-old musician wrapping her arm around the athlete's neck at the restaurant. In the picture, the "Anti-Hero" songstress was seen having a conversation with someone next to the footballer while he appeared to be looking down.

On Tuesday, Taylor was seen leaving Kansas City after spending time with the NFL star. She was seen boarding a private jet when departing from the Kansas City International Airport.

Travis, meanwhile, has gushed over Taylor's appearance at the Chiefs game. In the Wednesday, September 27 episode of the "New Heights" podcast, he said of his rumored girlfriend, "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends and family… everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs."

The 33-year-old hunk added, "Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end. Shout out for Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage." He, however, noted that he plans to stay private "moving forward."

"I want to respect both of our lives," he said, before joking, "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows."

