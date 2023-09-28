 

Nia Long Receives Support From Snoop Dogg After Calling Out Her Ex Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress

Shortly after calling out her former fiance's alleged mistress, the 'Big Momma's House' actress gets a heartwarming comment from the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nia Long has received support from Snoop Dogg amid her challenging time. Shortly after calling out her former fiance Ime Udoka's alleged mistress, the "Big Momma's House" actress appeared to have been consoled by the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper.

On Monday, September 25, the hip-hop artist publicly vowed that he has Nia's back. In the comments section of her Instagram post, he penned, "Accountability to my sis and nefews retribution is in order I stands with u @iamnialong I. got ya bac (sic)," adding rose and hands folded together emojis. In response, Nia simply wrote, "Love u."

In addition to Snoop, Nia's pal and fellow celebrity Dr. Heavenly Kimes voiced her support for the actress. "She said that… [flexed biceps emojis] and it's so true … we've been conditioned not to show emotions… we hold it in …… well it doesn't come out with tears…. Maybe anger .. but not tears," the "Married to Medicine" star stated.

Earlier that day, Nia called out Ime's alleged mistress Kathleen Lynch and his former team Boston Celtics for their lack of "awareness" following a cheating scandal. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "Where was this level of awareness a year ago @celtics ??? #kathleenlynch."

  Editors' Pick

In the post, the actress of "The Best Man" released a video of writer Dr. Yaba Blay discussing black women's tears with her friends on their "We Can Do Hard Things" podcast. In the clip, Yaba talked about how the responses that black women receive when they cry are different to that of white women.

Not stopping there, Nia additionally showed her appreciation to Yaba for the writer's relatable statement. In the comments section of the post, she declared, "Thank you @yabablay for your fearlessness and speaking facts for all of us. This is such an important conversation that needs to be heard and understood," adding a red heart emoji.

Nia's post came around one year after Ime got suspended as head coach of the Celtics due to his alleged affair with the team's staffer Kathleen. Their affair reportedly violated the team's policies. "I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," Ime issued a statement at the time.

However, Nia claimed that the Celtics organization never checked on her and her family after revealing the affair to the public. "If you're in the business of protecting women, I'm sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I'm OK, to see if my children are OK. It's very disappointing," she stated in a December interview with the Hollywood Reporter.

