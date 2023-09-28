Wayne Brady Feels Liberated After Coming Clean About His Sexuality

INSTARimages.com/ROGER WONG Celebrity

The 51-year-old TV host/comedian, who came out as pansexual earlier this year, admits that he always found it hard to fully commit himself to a relationship when he's not being entirely authentic to himself.

AceShowbiz - Wayne Brady thinks coming out as pansexual could improve his love life. The 51-year-old star came out as pansexual, meaning he's attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender, earlier this year, and Wayne admits that it's helped him to feel liberated.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Wayne shared, "It would be hard for me to truly put myself 100 percent into a relationship when there's this nagging doubt that I have not explored that piece of me, or even given voice to having that option. It doesn't mean that it's ever going to manifest itself in a relationship with a man, or a relationship with this person. I don't know, but at least being able to voice that, so that, if I go into a relationship, whomever I'm in a relationship with knows me 100 percent."

Wayne has always found it hard to fully commit himself to a relationship, knowing that he's not being entirely authentic to himself. However, Wayne expects that to change moving forwards. He said, "I think that's the piece that was missing, that I couldn't verbalize, 'cause I couldn't lock on to it. I always felt this much dishonest, and if I was being dishonest, then there's no way to truly give yourself 100 percent. Now I feel differently about that 'cause I went, 'Oh, well now you know. So if you were to be involved with me, you know Wayne in totality.' I'm not hiding anything now, so now I can approach you in a way that I never have."

Wayne actually feels much more relaxed since coming out as pansexual. He said, "The best part is, now that I've said this out loud, I don't have to worry. I could show up at a red carpet. I could be at Denny's for all you know, I'm not ducking anybody ... because it is what it is, and I'm free to do that."

