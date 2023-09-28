 

Taylor Swift Caught Wrapping Her Arm Around Travis Kelce's Neck in New Pic

Celebrity

The Grammy-winning pop star is caught on camera looking comfortable hanging out with the NFL player and his friends at a private party to celebrate the Chiefs' 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift is no longer hiding her alleged blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. After watching the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24, the "Red" artist was spotted wrapping her arm around the NFL star's neck at an afterparty.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, the 33-year-old pop star could be seen hanging on the athlete as they spoke to his friends at Prime Social in Kansas City, Missouri. In the picture, the Grammy winner was seen having a conversation with someone next to the footballer while he appeared to be looking down.

It was previously revealed that Travis rented out the whole restaurant for a private party with Taylor. "Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis," an eyewitness told ET.

"The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted," the source further spilled. "Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 A.M."

Travis himself has shown his appreciation to Taylor for watching his game. Calling her "amazing," he added in the Wednesday, September 27 episode of the "New Heights" podcast, "I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends and family… everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs."

Travis went on to praise Taylor's "slow-motion chest bumps" and "high-fives with" his mum at his game. He added, "Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end. Shout out for Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."

Travis, however, noted that he plans to stay private "moving forward." He said, "I want to respect both of our lives," before joking, "She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows."

