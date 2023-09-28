 

Pierce Brosnan Showers His Wife With 60 Roses on Her 60th Birthday

Pierce Brosnan Showers His Wife With 60 Roses on Her 60th Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

The former James Bond actor hails his wife Keely Shaye Smith as she turns 60 years old and gives her a huge bouquet of flowers consisting of 60 red roses.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Pierce Brosnan celebrated his wife Keely Shaye Smith's 60th birthday by showering her with 60 red roses. The James Bond star, 70, marked his 22nd wedding anniversary with actress Keely, 60, last month and on Tuesday, September 26 paid tribute to her again with the massive bouquet of flowers.

"Sixty roses for my brown eyed girl on her 60th birthday. Forever happy and blessed was I to be sitting there when you walked around the corner early one morning in Cabo San Lucas @keelyshayebrosnan," the actor said in a caption alongside a picture of him with his arm around Keely.

Keely marked their anniversary in August by sharing a post on Instagram of the pair's nuptials in Ireland. She said on August 5 on the site, "Happy Anniversary @piercebrosnanofficial. Thank you for always being up for this adventure called life." Keely also included in her caption their wedding date, as well as April 8, 1994 - the day they met.

  Editors' Pick

She also marked Pierce's 70th birthday in May with a photo of the star actor standing in front of a flower-filled field, captioning it, "Happy Birthday my darling @piercebrosnanofficial. Wishing you a blessed, bountiful and adventurous new trip around the sun. It's not how old you are… it's how bold you are in life. I love you with all my heart."

After marrying in 2001, the couple had two children - Dylan, 26, and 22-year-old Paris. Pierce is also a dad to three children he shared with his first wife, Australian actress Cassandra Harris, who died from cancer aged 43 in 1991.

Dylan told GQ in 2022 about his dad, "I always thought he had a lot of friends, growing up because people would come up to him in the street, and… he (would) talk to everyone for a really long time."

He added about his idyllic childhood, "(We were) a bunch of kids running around a forest, looking for something to do, riding bicycles down the street, going to caves and swimming and surfing and stuff."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'

The 1975 to Take 'Indefinite Hiatus' From Live Shows After Wrapping Up Tour
Related Posts
Man Arrested and Charged for Stealing Pierce Brosnan's Water

Man Arrested and Charged for Stealing Pierce Brosnan's Water

Pierce Brosnan Insists There Is 'No Point' in Getting Angry

Pierce Brosnan Insists There Is 'No Point' in Getting Angry

Pierce Brosnan Sending 'All Good Blessings' as He Introduces 'Dearest' Newborn Grandson

Pierce Brosnan Sending 'All Good Blessings' as He Introduces 'Dearest' Newborn Grandson

Pierce Brosnan Explains Why 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Outtakes Were 'Ridiculous'

Pierce Brosnan Explains Why 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Outtakes Were 'Ridiculous'

Latest News
Bonnie Wright Debuts Newborn Son, Thanks Husband for Being Her 'Rock' During Labor
  • Sep 28, 2023

Bonnie Wright Debuts Newborn Son, Thanks Husband for Being Her 'Rock' During Labor

The 1975 to Take 'Indefinite Hiatus' From Live Shows After Wrapping Up Tour
  • Sep 28, 2023

The 1975 to Take 'Indefinite Hiatus' From Live Shows After Wrapping Up Tour

'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Expecting Second Child With Fiancee Shannon Nelson
  • Sep 28, 2023

'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Expecting Second Child With Fiancee Shannon Nelson

Pierce Brosnan Showers His Wife With 60 Roses on Her 60th Birthday
  • Sep 28, 2023

Pierce Brosnan Showers His Wife With 60 Roses on Her 60th Birthday

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'
  • Sep 28, 2023

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'
  • Sep 28, 2023

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'

Most Read
Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades
Celebrity

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for 'Putting Marine Life at Risk' With Baby Shower

Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for 'Putting Marine Life at Risk' With Baby Shower

Taylor Swift Hides With Umbrellas as She Leaves Kansas City After Spending Time With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Hides With Umbrellas as She Leaves Kansas City After Spending Time With Travis Kelce

Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of Embarrassing Husband Will Smith in Tribue for His 55th Birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of Embarrassing Husband Will Smith in Tribue for His 55th Birthday

Jamie Foxx's Alleged Intent on Marrying Alyce Huckstepp 'Freaking' His Friends Out

Jamie Foxx's Alleged Intent on Marrying Alyce Huckstepp 'Freaking' His Friends Out

Kim Kardashian Hilariously Wipes Out on Wakeboard While Promoting Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila

Kim Kardashian Hilariously Wipes Out on Wakeboard While Promoting Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila

Angelina Pivarnick Defends Sliding Into NFL Star Nick Bawden's DM After His Wife's 'Weirdo' Diss

Angelina Pivarnick Defends Sliding Into NFL Star Nick Bawden's DM After His Wife's 'Weirdo' Diss

Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Accused of Clout Chasing for Warning Taylor Swift That He's a 'Cheater'

Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Accused of Clout Chasing for Warning Taylor Swift That He's a 'Cheater'

Finesse2Tymes Is Expecting a Child With Each of His Two Girlfriends

Finesse2Tymes Is Expecting a Child With Each of His Two Girlfriends