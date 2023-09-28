 

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'
Instagram
Celebrity

According to her designer mom, Harper Beckham has become a 'pro' when it comes to make-up as the only daughter of the Beckham couple is entering her teenage years.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - Victoria Beckham reveals daughter Harper is already "like a pro" at "putting on make-up." The 49-year-old fashion designer shares 12-year-old Harper and sons, Brooklyn Beckham, 24, Romeo Beckham, 21, and Cruz Beckham, 18, with her husband David Beckham, 48, and the couple's only girl is starting to experiment with beauty products as she nears her teenage years.

Victoria insists Harper has a natural talent for knowing what works and what suits her face and she already realises that less is more, unlike many young girls who endure make-up fails when they first start using products.

  Editors' Pick

"She's like a pro when it comes to putting on make-up. But she also knows what's appropriate. I wouldn't want her going out wearing lots of make-up. But nor would she. Maybe just a small, natural-looking amount," the Spice Girls star said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph newspaper. Victoria recognises that Harper "went into summer 2023 a child and has emerged looking much more grown up."

The pair have been bonding over their mutual love of make-up and spend hours experimenting with cosmetics with one another.

Those hours spent trying various products whilst spending the summer months in Miami - the home of retired soccer legend David's MLS team Inter Miami - has allowed the "Wannabe" hitmaker to perfect the new Victoria Beckham Beauty mascara. She said, "I tried everything in the Miami humidity. Ours is the only one that doesn't end up halfway down your face."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bruce Springsteen Puts Off Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Amid Health Issue

Pierce Brosnan Showers His Wife With 60 Roses on Her 60th Birthday
Related Posts
Victoria Beckham Doesn't Dress to 'Seduce' Her Husband David

Victoria Beckham Doesn't Dress to 'Seduce' Her Husband David

Victoria Beckham and Daughter Rushed Out of Miami Hotspot as Fight Erupted

Victoria Beckham and Daughter Rushed Out of Miami Hotspot as Fight Erupted

Victoria Beckham Proudly Wears Crocs' New Boots Despite Past 'Rather Die' Claims

Victoria Beckham Proudly Wears Crocs' New Boots Despite Past 'Rather Die' Claims

Victoria Beckham Warms Up Her Vocals With Spice Girls Hit During Karaoke Night With Husband David

Victoria Beckham Warms Up Her Vocals With Spice Girls Hit During Karaoke Night With Husband David

Latest News
Bonnie Wright Debuts Newborn Son, Thanks Husband for Being Her 'Rock' During Labor
  • Sep 28, 2023

Bonnie Wright Debuts Newborn Son, Thanks Husband for Being Her 'Rock' During Labor

The 1975 to Take 'Indefinite Hiatus' From Live Shows After Wrapping Up Tour
  • Sep 28, 2023

The 1975 to Take 'Indefinite Hiatus' From Live Shows After Wrapping Up Tour

'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Expecting Second Child With Fiancee Shannon Nelson
  • Sep 28, 2023

'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Expecting Second Child With Fiancee Shannon Nelson

Pierce Brosnan Showers His Wife With 60 Roses on Her 60th Birthday
  • Sep 28, 2023

Pierce Brosnan Showers His Wife With 60 Roses on Her 60th Birthday

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'
  • Sep 28, 2023

Ariana Grande's Family and Friends Think She and Rumored BF Ethan Slater Are 'Good for Each Other'

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'
  • Sep 28, 2023

Victoria Beckham Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Is Already an Expert at 'Putting on Make-Up'

Most Read
Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades
Celebrity

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for 'Putting Marine Life at Risk' With Baby Shower

Kourtney Kardashian Slammed for 'Putting Marine Life at Risk' With Baby Shower

Taylor Swift Hides With Umbrellas as She Leaves Kansas City After Spending Time With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Hides With Umbrellas as She Leaves Kansas City After Spending Time With Travis Kelce

Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of Embarrassing Husband Will Smith in Tribue for His 55th Birthday

Jada Pinkett Smith Accused of Embarrassing Husband Will Smith in Tribue for His 55th Birthday

Jamie Foxx's Alleged Intent on Marrying Alyce Huckstepp 'Freaking' His Friends Out

Jamie Foxx's Alleged Intent on Marrying Alyce Huckstepp 'Freaking' His Friends Out

Kim Kardashian Hilariously Wipes Out on Wakeboard While Promoting Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila

Kim Kardashian Hilariously Wipes Out on Wakeboard While Promoting Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila

Angelina Pivarnick Defends Sliding Into NFL Star Nick Bawden's DM After His Wife's 'Weirdo' Diss

Angelina Pivarnick Defends Sliding Into NFL Star Nick Bawden's DM After His Wife's 'Weirdo' Diss

Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Accused of Clout Chasing for Warning Taylor Swift That He's a 'Cheater'

Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Accused of Clout Chasing for Warning Taylor Swift That He's a 'Cheater'

Finesse2Tymes Is Expecting a Child With Each of His Two Girlfriends

Finesse2Tymes Is Expecting a Child With Each of His Two Girlfriends