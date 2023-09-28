The 1975 to Take 'Indefinite Hiatus' From Live Shows After Wrapping Up Tour

Instagram Music

Matty Healy confirms plan to take an 'indefinite' break from performing live with his bandmates after they play final show on their current 'Still… At Their Very Best' tour.

AceShowbiz - The 1975 plan an "indefinite hiatus" from live shows after completing their current jaunt. Frontman Matty Healy, 34, revealed the plan while playing the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, California, on Tuesday night, September 26 as part of their mammoth "Still… At Their Very Best" tour.

"It's wonderful you're all here. After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it's wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much," he told the crowd before performing "Sex".

The tour is set to continue into next year with the UK and European leg, which kicks off at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on February 9 and wraps at Cologne's Palladium on March 22.

Matty's mum Denise Welch recently admitted her son is "absolutely exhausted" and "ready for a break." The "Loose Women" star told Britain's OK! magazine, "Matty is absolutely shattered. He's on a world tour and as much as it's hard to go, 'Oh please feel sorry for my boy', people don't realise that it's gruelling to be the lead singer, the creator, the writer, the producer of a massive show on the scale that Matthew does. Then he gets on stage and gets in a plane and flies seven hours then flies 24 hours. It's a wonderful life, but he's absolutely exhausted and ready for a break."

The former "Waterloo Road" actress - who also has actor son Louis with ex-husband Tim Healy - is proud of how Matty has overcome his addictions, having spent time in rehab in 2017. She said, "Matty has had his demons and we've navigated them as a family, and he's come out the other side. We all support each other, and I couldn't be prouder of how he's come through, with the help of his family and friends.

