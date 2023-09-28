 

The 1975 to Take 'Indefinite Hiatus' From Live Shows After Wrapping Up Tour

The 1975 to Take 'Indefinite Hiatus' From Live Shows After Wrapping Up Tour
Instagram
Music

Matty Healy confirms plan to take an 'indefinite' break from performing live with his bandmates after they play final show on their current 'Still… At Their Very Best' tour.

  • Sep 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - The 1975 plan an "indefinite hiatus" from live shows after completing their current jaunt. Frontman Matty Healy, 34, revealed the plan while playing the Golden 1 Center, in Sacramento, California, on Tuesday night, September 26 as part of their mammoth "Still… At Their Very Best" tour.

"It's wonderful you're all here. After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it's wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much," he told the crowd before performing "Sex".

  Editors' Pick

The tour is set to continue into next year with the UK and European leg, which kicks off at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on February 9 and wraps at Cologne's Palladium on March 22.

Matty's mum Denise Welch recently admitted her son is "absolutely exhausted" and "ready for a break." The "Loose Women" star told Britain's OK! magazine, "Matty is absolutely shattered. He's on a world tour and as much as it's hard to go, 'Oh please feel sorry for my boy', people don't realise that it's gruelling to be the lead singer, the creator, the writer, the producer of a massive show on the scale that Matthew does. Then he gets on stage and gets in a plane and flies seven hours then flies 24 hours. It's a wonderful life, but he's absolutely exhausted and ready for a break."

The former "Waterloo Road" actress - who also has actor son Louis with ex-husband Tim Healy - is proud of how Matty has overcome his addictions, having spent time in rehab in 2017. She said, "Matty has had his demons and we've navigated them as a family, and he's come out the other side. We all support each other, and I couldn't be prouder of how he's come through, with the help of his family and friends.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Pierce Brosnan Showers His Wife With 60 Roses on Her 60th Birthday

Bonnie Wright Debuts Newborn Son, Thanks Husband for Being Her 'Rock' During Labor
Related Posts
Matty Healy Mocks Malaysia's Government After Banning The 1975 Over His Same-Sex Kiss

Matty Healy Mocks Malaysia's Government After Banning The 1975 Over His Same-Sex Kiss

The 1975 Call Off Shows in Taiwan and Indonesia After Backlash Over On-Stage Kiss Stunt in Malaysia

The 1975 Call Off Shows in Taiwan and Indonesia After Backlash Over On-Stage Kiss Stunt in Malaysia

The 1975 Banned From Malaysia After Matty Healy Kissed Male Bassist and Slammed Its Anti-LGBT Laws

The 1975 Banned From Malaysia After Matty Healy Kissed Male Bassist and Slammed Its Anti-LGBT Laws

The 1975 Get Booed for Choosing to Abandon Their Version of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'

The 1975 Get Booed for Choosing to Abandon Their Version of Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'

Latest News
'Stranger Things' Writers Announce Return to Work After WGA Strike Ends
  • Sep 28, 2023

'Stranger Things' Writers Announce Return to Work After WGA Strike Ends

Idris Elba Thinks Video Games Can Help Make the World a Better Place
  • Sep 28, 2023

Idris Elba Thinks Video Games Can Help Make the World a Better Place

Bonnie Wright Debuts Newborn Son, Thanks Husband for Being Her 'Rock' During Labor
  • Sep 28, 2023

Bonnie Wright Debuts Newborn Son, Thanks Husband for Being Her 'Rock' During Labor

The 1975 to Take 'Indefinite Hiatus' From Live Shows After Wrapping Up Tour
  • Sep 28, 2023

The 1975 to Take 'Indefinite Hiatus' From Live Shows After Wrapping Up Tour

'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Expecting Second Child With Fiancee Shannon Nelson
  • Sep 28, 2023

'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Expecting Second Child With Fiancee Shannon Nelson

Pierce Brosnan Showers His Wife With 60 Roses on Her 60th Birthday
  • Sep 28, 2023

Pierce Brosnan Showers His Wife With 60 Roses on Her 60th Birthday

Most Read
Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Can't Stop 'Ugly Crying' After Performing With Beyonce at 'Renaissance' Concert

Beyonce Fan Smacks Male Concertgoer for Hollering During 'Mute Challenge' at Singer's Houston Show

Beyonce Fan Smacks Male Concertgoer for Hollering During 'Mute Challenge' at Singer's Houston Show

Drake Claps Back at Charlamagne Tha God Following His 'Slime You Out' Criticism

Drake Claps Back at Charlamagne Tha God Following His 'Slime You Out' Criticism

Lance Bass Details NSYNC Reunion: 'Tears of Joy'

Lance Bass Details NSYNC Reunion: 'Tears of Joy'

Pink Gets a Man Booted Out of Her Concert for Protesting About Circumcision

Pink Gets a Man Booted Out of Her Concert for Protesting About Circumcision

Busted Promises Their Next Album Will Be the 'Best'

Busted Promises Their Next Album Will Be the 'Best'

Rod Wave Leads Billboard 200 Chart With Third No. 1 Album 'Nostalgia'

Rod Wave Leads Billboard 200 Chart With Third No. 1 Album 'Nostalgia'

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Explains Why She 'Could Never Have a Bad Word' About Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Explains Why She 'Could Never Have a Bad Word' About Little Mix

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Working on New Album, Plans Comeback Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Working on New Album, Plans Comeback Tour