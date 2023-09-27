Taylor Swift Hides With Umbrellas as She Leaves Kansas City After Spending Time With Travis Kelce

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker appears to be trying to go under the radar as she boards a private jet at the Kansas City International Airport in Missouri and heads back to her Manhattan apartment.

Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has left Kansas City after spending time with her rumored new boyfriend Travis Kelce. The singer/songwriter was seen boarding a private jet when departing from the Kansas City International Airport on Tuesday, September 26.

The 33-year-old appeared to get shy as she tried to go under the radar at the airport. In a video obtained by Page Six, she arrived directly on the tarmac in a silver SUV. She then jumped out of the vehicle and was rushed inside the jet that awaited her while being covered by several black umbrellas as she ascended the stairs.

The 12-time Grammy winner apparently headed straight back home in New York following the flight. Later in the afternoon, DailyMail.com spotted a blacked out SUV carrying the pop superstar leaving a private New Jersey airport. The car later pulled into the garage of her Manhattan apartment.

Taylor caused a lot of buzz over the weekend after attending the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24. She was joining Travis' mom Donna Kelce in the private box, chatting and laughing with her throughout the game.

Following the game, which ended with the Chiefs' 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears, Taylor was seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium with Travis in his convertible, marking the first time they were spotted together since their dating rumors emerged.

That night, the pair celebrated his team's win with a private party at a local restaurant. They reportedly shut down Prime Social Rooftop, a trendy restaurant in Kansas City, to party with the NFL star's family and team.

"Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis," an eyewitness told ET. "The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 A.M."

You can share this post!