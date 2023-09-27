Niall Horan Recalls First Meeting With Kim Kardashian at Ariana Grande's Concert

Cover Images/Roger Wong Celebrity

The 30-year-old singer reveals that he was backstage at a gig given by the 'thank u, next' hitmaker during days as part of One Direction when he met 'The Kardashians' star.

AceShowbiz - Niall Horan first met Kim Kardashian at an Ariana Grande concert. The 30-year-old singer revealed that he was backstage at a gig given by the "7 Rings" hitmaker during days as part of One Direction when he met "The Kardashians" superstar, and whilst sitting as a judge on "The Voice", he recalled that she introduced her eldest to him as the "singing guy" from her toothbrush.

Speaking on the season premiere of "The Voice" as a One Direction superfan took to the stage, he said, "The merch did well, guys! The first time I met Kim Kardashian, I was backstage at an Ariana Grande concert. And she brought North [West], her daughter, up, and this is how she introduced North to me, she said, 'North, this is the guy that sings from your toothbrush!'"

The "Heaven" hitmaker joined the NBC reality competition show last year, just before long-time judge Blake Shelton stepped down from his role and Niall recently explained that he "misses" his former co-star. He told "Entertainment Tonight", "Of course I miss Blake. I'm glad I was there for his last season. I got to learn off him and have a bit of a laugh while doing it."

Niall is joined on the judging panel by Blake's wife Gwen Stefani as well as John Legend and Reba McEntire and the "Hollaback Girl" songstress explained that Niall and her husband have struck up a friendship away from the show that sees them hanging out together at their Oklahoma ranch. She said, "Every time he comes to town, he's like, 'Can I come over?' They're like little-big buddies. You can come anytime, you'd have so much fun!"

