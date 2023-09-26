Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Shut Down Restaurant for Private Party After Chiefs Game

Cover Images/Instagram/Sara De Boer Celebrity

There are conflicting reports as to who pays to clear out a restaurant in Missouri, but patrons are allegedly told that the restaurant will close early and they need to leave immediately.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed a night out at a local restaurant following the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 24. The pair, who were seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium together in his convertible, reportedly shut down Prime Social Rooftop, a trendy restaurant in Kansas City, to celebrate the Chiefs' 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

According to ET, the NFL star rented out the whole restaurant for a private party with the pop superstar. "Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team. Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis," an eyewitness tells the site.

The source continues to spill, "The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 A.M."

Another source says of the rumored new lovers' relationship, "Travis has never shied away from his desire to give dating with Taylor a try, which he even said during a press conference a few months ago after seeing Swift in concert. Travis and Taylor are taking things slowly, and not rushing into anything serious. Both are very career-focused, so the focus is on that for now, but that's not going to stop them from enjoying life when it's the right moment."

One diner shares about the early closure, "So we went to Prime Social Rooftop for my friend's 22nd birthday. They informed us before we left that they had a 'hard close' at 8 P.M. and of course, seeing that Taylor was at the Chiefs game, we were already joking that she was going to be there."

As the clock neared 8 P.M., the restaurant staff approached diners with to-go boxes, informing them that they had to vacate the premises. To compensate for the early closure, the staff graciously offered free drinks at their sister restaurant a few floors down.

After relocating to the sister restaurant, the group of diners noticed a growing crowd outside and were informed by their waitress that some of Taylor's security personnel were seated just a few booths away. While the diners missed out on a chance to see the couple up close, one patron gushed, "I wish I could've seen her, but it was amazing!!"

When asked about the unexpected turn of events, the restaurant staff maintained a shroud of secrecy, smiling and replying that they "can't confirm or deny" the reason for the abrupt closure.

Meanwhile, a TikTok user shared a slightly different version of the story, claiming that Taylor paid to clear out the restaurant. "I just got a call from a friend [in Missouri] and Taylor is going into a place, and she just paid for everybody in the restaurant so they would leave," the fan alleged in a since-deleted video.

"They were eating and the waitress came up to them and said, 'Here's the deal. Everything's paid for, but you have to leave, like, right now,' " she continued. "How freaking insane is this?"

Earlier that day, Taylor cheered on Travis during his team's game against the Bears. Wearing his team's red-and-white jacket, she joined his mom Donna Kelce in the private box, chatting and laughing with her throughout the game.

There's a speculation that the Grammy winner sneaked out of the private box in a popcorn machine to avoid getting noticed by fans, who were waiting to catch a glimpse of her. However, the rumor has been debunked by a source with direct knowledge. In fact, she walked out with Travis' family and their entourage.

