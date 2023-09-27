 

Name of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Second Daughter Finally Revealed Amid Messy Divorce

Name of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Second Daughter Finally Revealed Amid Messy Divorce
The name of the estranged couple's second child is included in court documents in which the 'Game of Thrones' alum asks a judge to put their divorce on hold until they figure out the custody of their children.

  Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - The name of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's second daughter has been finally revealed amid the parents' messy divorce. According to custody filings, the singer/actor and the British actress named their now-1-year-old daughter Delphine.

The moniker was revealed through recent court documents obtained by Page Six. The "Game of Thrones" alum filed the documents earlier this month to ask a judge to put her divorce from the Jonas Brothers member on hold until they figure out the custody of their two children.

The estranged pair also share 3-year-old daughter Willa. They welcomed their second child in July 2022, but have shared very little details about their younger daughter. It was previously reported that their second daughter was mentioned simply as "D.J." in their divorce papers.

After Joe filed for divorce on September to end his four-year marriage to Sophie, the "Dark Phoenix" star sued him for allegedly withholding their kids' passports and not letting her take their kids to relocate to the U.K. with her permanently as they agreed upon.

Responding to the lawsuit, Joe slammed Sophie's "misleading" claims that he's "abducted" his own children. He argued that "the Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children" and accused her of "a serious abuse of the legal system at worst" by using language like "abduction" when it's not the case.

In the most recent update from the custody dispute, the estranged pair have agreed to keep their children in New York for the time being. Court documents stated that the parents "have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party's claims and defenses, prohibiting the removal of the parties' children from the jurisdictions... pending further order of this Court."

On Tuesday, September 26, Joe was spotted stepping out in New York City as it was said that his children are now spending time with Sophie after being under the care of Joe for the past three months while their mother was busy shooting a "very intense" and time-consuming TV series. The 34-year-old singer looked somber during a stroll with a male friend.

