 

Kroy Biermann Has 'No Desire to Reconcile' With Kim Zolciak Despite Getting Intimate Amid Divorce

Kroy Biermann Has 'No Desire to Reconcile' With Kim Zolciak Despite Getting Intimate Amid Divorce
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The former American football outside linebacker doesn't deny his ex's claim about them having sex amid divorce, but he insists that sexual relations 'does not indicate a desire to reconcile.'

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kroy Biermann is moving forward with Kim Zolciak's divorce. The former American football outside linebacker insists he has "no desire to reconcile with the "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum despite having a lot of sex following their split.

On Tuesday, September 26, the 38-year-old filed a response to the reality star's request to have their divorce dismissed. He said sexual relations do not "nullify" his petition.

Kroy didn't deny Kim's claim about them having sex though. Still, "the fact that he engaged in sexual relations with [Kim] does not indicate a desire to reconcile." According to court documents obtained by Page Six, he "remains steadfast in his desire to divorce."

  Editors' Pick

Kroy additionally accused Kim of using her dismissal request to "delay" their divorce because she wants to keep staying at their $3 million Georgia estate. "She has stated that she prefers to file for bankruptcy; a move that will ensure that the parties and their children will remain under the same roof for a significant period of time," the docs stated.

Kroy and Kim initially pulled the plug on their 11-year marriage by filing for divorce from one another on May 5. They called off the divorce in July, but he submitted the divorce paper again in August.

Earlier this month, Kroy filed court documents to request permission to sell their property, noting that he and his estranged wife Kim are "financially destitute." In the docs, obtained by Page Six, he stated that they must be permitted to unload their house because the IRS has placed a $1.1 million lien on it.

Kroy then blamed their dire financial situation on Kim's "reckless spending habits and love for online gambling." He added that despite the lien on their home, there is "some equity" in the property, but they would have to sell it immediately as a second foreclosure "looms on the horizon." The retired athlete noted that he wants to use whatever equity is left from the sale to acquire separate residences for him and Kim.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Erica Mena Calls Out 'LHH' for Holding Racism Roundtable Without Her After Her Firing

Sophia Loren Feels 'Better' After Successful Leg-Fracture Surgery Due to Fall
Related Posts
Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Biermann Offered $150K to Perform at Male Strip Club Amid Financial Woes

Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Biermann Offered $150K to Perform at Male Strip Club Amid Financial Woes

Kroy Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Split Is 'Far From Amicable' Since She's Allegedly Been 'Abusive'

Kroy Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Split Is 'Far From Amicable' Since She's Allegedly Been 'Abusive'

Kim Zolciak Plans Reality TV Return Amid Messy Divorce From Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak Plans Reality TV Return Amid Messy Divorce From Kroy Biermann

Kroy Biermann 'Moving Forward' With Divorce Despite Kim Zolciak's 'Husband and Wife' Claim

Kroy Biermann 'Moving Forward' With Divorce Despite Kim Zolciak's 'Husband and Wife' Claim

Latest News
'AGT' Finale Recap: Howie Mandel Booed After Dissing Season 18 Finalist's Performance
  • Sep 27, 2023

'AGT' Finale Recap: Howie Mandel Booed After Dissing Season 18 Finalist's Performance

Madonna Grinds on Boyfriend Josh Popper at Her Son David's 18th Birthday Party
  • Sep 27, 2023

Madonna Grinds on Boyfriend Josh Popper at Her Son David's 18th Birthday Party

Beyonce Fan Smacks Male Concertgoer for Hollering During 'Mute Challenge' at Singer's Houston Show
  • Sep 27, 2023

Beyonce Fan Smacks Male Concertgoer for Hollering During 'Mute Challenge' at Singer's Houston Show

'DWTS' Season 32 Premiere Recap: Mirrorball Trophy Renamed to Honor Late Judge Len Goodman
  • Sep 27, 2023

'DWTS' Season 32 Premiere Recap: Mirrorball Trophy Renamed to Honor Late Judge Len Goodman

'8 Mile' Star Nashawn Breedlove Died in His Sleep Aged 46
  • Sep 27, 2023

'8 Mile' Star Nashawn Breedlove Died in His Sleep Aged 46

Name of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Second Daughter Finally Revealed Amid Messy Divorce
  • Sep 27, 2023

Name of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Second Daughter Finally Revealed Amid Messy Divorce

Most Read
Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split
Celebrity

Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split

Sophia Loren Is Hospitalized Due to Several Fractures After Bad Fall at Home

Sophia Loren Is Hospitalized Due to Several Fractures After Bad Fall at Home

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Blueface Blames Chrisean Rock's Smoking Habit for Their Child's Medical Issues

Blueface Blames Chrisean Rock's Smoking Habit for Their Child's Medical Issues

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune

Kerry Washington Revisits Her Decision to Have Termination on New Memoir

Kerry Washington Revisits Her Decision to Have Termination on New Memoir

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break