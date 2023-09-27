Kroy Biermann Has 'No Desire to Reconcile' With Kim Zolciak Despite Getting Intimate Amid Divorce

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The former American football outside linebacker doesn't deny his ex's claim about them having sex amid divorce, but he insists that sexual relations 'does not indicate a desire to reconcile.'

AceShowbiz - Kroy Biermann is moving forward with Kim Zolciak's divorce. The former American football outside linebacker insists he has "no desire to reconcile with the "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum despite having a lot of sex following their split.

On Tuesday, September 26, the 38-year-old filed a response to the reality star's request to have their divorce dismissed. He said sexual relations do not "nullify" his petition.

Kroy didn't deny Kim's claim about them having sex though. Still, "the fact that he engaged in sexual relations with [Kim] does not indicate a desire to reconcile." According to court documents obtained by Page Six, he "remains steadfast in his desire to divorce."

Kroy additionally accused Kim of using her dismissal request to "delay" their divorce because she wants to keep staying at their $3 million Georgia estate. "She has stated that she prefers to file for bankruptcy; a move that will ensure that the parties and their children will remain under the same roof for a significant period of time," the docs stated.

Kroy and Kim initially pulled the plug on their 11-year marriage by filing for divorce from one another on May 5. They called off the divorce in July, but he submitted the divorce paper again in August.

Earlier this month, Kroy filed court documents to request permission to sell their property, noting that he and his estranged wife Kim are "financially destitute." In the docs, obtained by Page Six, he stated that they must be permitted to unload their house because the IRS has placed a $1.1 million lien on it.

Kroy then blamed their dire financial situation on Kim's "reckless spending habits and love for online gambling." He added that despite the lien on their home, there is "some equity" in the property, but they would have to sell it immediately as a second foreclosure "looms on the horizon." The retired athlete noted that he wants to use whatever equity is left from the sale to acquire separate residences for him and Kim.

