Kate Beckinsale Goes Off on Haters for Constantly 'Bullying' Her on Instagram

Instagram Celebrity

When calling out those who have trolled her on the photo-sharing platform, the 'Underworld: Blood Wars' actress also takes an opportunity to thank fans for their love and support.

Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kate Beckinsale has had enough of haters. Over the weekend, the "Serendipity" actress put haters on blast for constantly "bullying" her on Instagram while also taking an opportunity to thank fans for their love and support.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform on Sunday, September 24, the 50-year-old shared a video from her 2019 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". In the video, she demonstrated her ability to fake sneeze.

Kate began her caption by writing, "So - those of you who have been following my stories the last couple of days have definitely had a little insight into the fairly constant f**kwittery and bullying that I can receive pretty regularly on this app." She added, "What I want to say is first of all, I have been overwhelmed by the number of supportive and incredible messages I have received from kind strangers that outnumber and outweigh the arseholes by two million percent.

"The second is this , and the reason I feel social media has the possibility of being such a loving and positive force - a few years ago I went on @fallontonight and told this story about my fake sneeze," the English native continued. "I received a DM a week or so later (which sadly got lost ) from a woman who said her autistic 7 year old son had been entirely non verbal forever ,and then became obsessed with this sneezing clip,,kept requesting it over and over, and then suddenly said the first word he has ever said in his life and the word was 'Achoo.' "

"May I thank all of you and most particularly that lady who I wish would message me again so I can thank her properly," Kate further elaborated. "She and you are why I stay on here and why I feel people are ultimately good and the chance to connect with strangers can be such an incredible gift."

Before concluding her lengthy caption, Kate sent out a scathing message to online trolls. "Unless you are a farty t**tty man who thinks women should stay in the kitchen or some other irritant in which case it's a gift in the sense of a poo wrapped in some sweating cling film. Love you , you the good ones , you the achoo-ing ones xxx," she stated.

You can share this post!