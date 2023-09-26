Hugh Jackman's Ex Deborra-Lee Furness Speaks Out for the First Time Since Split Announcement

Cover Images/KIKA Press Celebrity

The Australian actress, who had been married to the 'Greatest Showman' actor for nearly three decades, breaks her silence when answering a cold call from 'The Kyle and Jackie O Show' hosts.

Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hugh Jackman's now-estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness has spoken out for the first time since their split announcement. The Australian actress broke her silence when answering a cold call from radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson of the "The Kyle & Jackie O Show".

After the 67-year-old took the Tuesday, September 26 phone call, Kyle told her, "We have actually called you by mistake, it's ridiculous. Seriously, this isn't a stitch up." He added, according to the Daily Mail, "We didn't mean to actually call you. But now you're here, we won't go into it. We love you, we hope you're well."

Deborra-Lee then replied, "Thank you guys, I really appreciate it. You're really sweet." In response, Kyle stated, "I just feel it's too soon. I don't want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat."

Deborra-Lee went on to double down on her appreciation, saying, "Thank you, guys. I really, really appreciate it." She later hung up the call.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee confirmed their separation on September 15. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the pair declared in a joint statement shared with PEOPLE.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness," the former couple, who shares two adoptive kids, Oscar Maximilian Jackman, 23, and Ava Eliot Jackman, 18, together, further elaborated. "We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Of the split, an insider told Page Six that the break-up had been a "long time coming," adding, "It happened a while ago. Friends and family knew about it." The source additionally said there may have been problems between the now-exes for a while, most likely even before Hugh returned to Broadway in February 2022 to perform in "The Music Man".

"Deb wasn't at rehearsals very much. (and she) was even spotted snoozing during some of them," said the source. It was unveiled that no third party was involved in Hugh and Deborra-Lee's split, but they had allegedly been living like "roommates."

