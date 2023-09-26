 

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Linking Arms on Disneyland Date in 1st Sighting Since Romance Rumors

The 'Thank U, Next' songstress and her 'Wicked' co-star appear to be trying to stay under the radar in baggy sweatshirts and baseball hats while walking around the theme park.

  • Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have been spotted together for the first time since news of their relationship broke two months ago. The pair were caught enjoying a Disneyland date in their first sighting amid their divorces from their respective spouse.

In photos obtained by Deuxmoi and posted to the blog's Instagram account on Monday, September 25, the twosome was seen linking arms while walking around Disneyland on Friday night. Their faces can not be seen as they were photographed from behind while waiting for a ride.

A video also showed Selena and Ethan getting a tour from one of the theme park guides as they were joined by a couple of friends. The pair appeared to be trying to go incognito in baggy sweatshirts and baseball hats during the outing. The "7 Rings" singer added some fun to her casual look by wearing a pleated skirt and black sheer tights.

Ariana and Ethan stepped out for the theme park date less than a week after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband Dalton Gomez, who filed his own divorce petition almost simultaneously. In court documents, she mentioned "irreconcilable differences." Their date of separation was listed as February 20, 2023.

Sources told TMZ the estranged couple "worked everything out" before going to the courthouse and that Ariana will make a payout for Dalton as they had a prenuptial agreement in place. The site added there are no hard feelings between the pair, whose insiders said, "They've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process."

Ariana and Dalton's split was first reported in July, with reports saying they "were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends." Days later, her romance with her "Wicked" co-star Ethan was revealed, and he filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay, with whom he has a 13-month-old son, almost immediately.

After returning to the U.S. in August, Ariana and Ethan were believed to be keeping their romance going. Earlier this month, the "Thank U, Next" hitmaker subtly supported her beau as she liked his first Instagram post to mark his social media return.

