 

Angelina Pivarnick Defends Sliding Into NFL Star Nick Bawden's DM After His Wife's 'Weirdo' Diss

The 'Jersey Shore' star allegedly sent a private message to the NFL athlete that read, 'See u soon,' before she watched him play for his team Jets at the MetLife Stadium.

  • Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Angelina Pivarnick has defended herself for sliding into Nick Bawden's Instagram Direct Message despite him being a married man. The "Jersey Shore" star also deemed the NFL star's wife Alexis Bawden "a clout chaser" after the latter called the former a "weirdo."

The 37-year-old reality TV star broke her silence on Alexis' diss via Instagram Story on Monday, September 25. In a since-deleted snap, she wrote, "The s**t that's being told about me sliding into a married man's ig has gotten out of control." She went on to say, "His wife is clearly a clout chaser and I only spoke to players I knew and in a friendly way. Not a married man loll."

"She is clearly a [clout emojis] and reaching for anything because I did write to her and said no way and she claims I was on the field looking at her lol," Angelina claimed. "I wasn't even on the field. I got there right at kick off. I think she's making all of this up and there are apps to make fake igs and add verified checks to the pics and photoshop. I know she's reaching."

Angelina further threatened Alexis by writing, "She needs to stop trying to slander me and stop being a liar. I am not into married men and would never write that s**t. If she doesn't stop my lawyer will send her a letter cease and desist soon. Not playing. Add this to tik tok girl. What a joke."

The feud between Angelina and Alexis started after the latter called out the former for sending her husband Nick a DM. In a TikTok video she uploaded on Sunday, Alexis said that Angelina is a "weirdo" for DM-ing a married man.

Alexis also explained that Angelina's DM, which read, "See u soon," to Nick came up "10 minutes" after she saw "a brunette chick who looked like" the reality star walking at the MetLife Stadium field. She believed that Angelina was with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi ahead of a game between Jets and New England Patriots earlier that day.

In response, Angelina sent Alexis a DM that read, "Wow girl. We need to chat. U coming at me on tik tok acting like I tried to get husband was very childish of you. We all came in support of your husband's team and his teammates when I wrote see you soon. I meant it in a nice mature way lm a engage woman I never in 1 million years try to f**king get with your husband so take the f**king TikTok down because you look like a f**king idiot right now."

"I came late I never saw you on the field so I don't even know what the f**k youre talking about that I saw you looking all hot and s**t girl I wasn't on the field," she continued. "Nice try woman to woman. If you are secure in your relationship you should know that as somebody else on television I would never try to get rid of married woman's man I'm engaged. Thank you for your support. Sorry I didn't win today. Sucks."

