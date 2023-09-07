 

Ariana Grande Subtly Supports Alleged BF Ethan Slater After He Makes Instagram Return

Ariana and Ethan, who worked together for the upcoming movie 'Wicked', reportedly are trying their best to navigate their relationship out of the public eye after their respective splits from spouses Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay.

  • Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande is seemingly happy to see Ethan Slater back on Instagram. The "Thank You, Next" singer showed subtle support to her rumored boyfriend after he shared his first post since their alleged romance was made public.

Ethan, who previously set his account private, marked his return by posting a carousel of photos of his life lately. The snaps included a solo picture of himself, an image of a dog peering out of a window and a video of himself at dance rehearsal. "Spamalot (not pictured)," he captioned it.

The post did not go unnoticed by Ariana. The "7 Rings" songstress reacted to her beau's return by giving it a like.

Ariana and Ethan had started dating in the wake of respective splits from spouses Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay. Prior to their separations, the former couples reportedly went on several dates whenever they visited their spouses on the set.

"Ariana and Dalton went on double dates with Ethan and Lilly several times - and they were seen out by cast members," a source claimed. "Lilly and Ethan also met Ariana's family together, including her mom and her brother."

Recently, a friend of the new couple revealed to PEOPLE that they're trying their best to navigate their relationship out of the public eye. "While this entire situation has been blown out of proportion, it's much different than what has been portrayed in public," said the friend. "They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private."

A close family friend, meanwhile, shared that "people have tried to question the timeline." They allegedly want to know if the singer and the Tony nominee, who worked together for the upcoming movie "Wicked", were dating before or after their split from their respective partners.

