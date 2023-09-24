Donald Trump Goes Off on Howard Stern for Being 'Disloyal,' Calls Radio Host a 'Broken Weirdo'

Cover Images/Julia Nikhinson/CNP Celebrity

The 77-year-old former president called out the 'Howard Stern Show' host on his own social media platform, Truth Social, and he described him as a 'broken weirdo.'

Sep 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump's feud with Howard Stern has seemingly intensified. The former president, who used to be a frequent guest on Stern's radio show "The Howard Stern Show", called out the media personality for being "disloyal."

The 77-year-old slammed the broadcaster on his own social media platform, Truth Social, on Saturday, September 23. "The real Howard Stern is a weak, pathetic, and disloyal guy, who lost his friends and MUCH of his audience. Until just recently, I haven't heard his name mentioned in years," he began.

"I did his show many times in the good old days, and then he went woke, and nobody cares about him any longer," Trump continued. "I don't know what (really!) pay him, but it shouldn't be much."

Not stopping there, Trump went on to argue, "His influence is gone, and without that, he's got NOTHING." He then described Stern as "a broken weirdo," who is "unattractive both inside and out, trying like hell to be relevant!"

Trump made the post days after Stern reacted to a YouTube video in which a fan lamented him becoming woke. "I hear that a lot that I'm not good anymore because I'm woke," he stated. "By the way, I kind of take that as a compliment, that I'm woke."

"I'll tell you how I feel about it. To me the opposite of woke is being asleep," he added. "And if woke means I can't get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I'm for the vaccine, dude, call me woke as you f**king want."

Stern is no stranger to criticizing Trump on his SiriusXM radio show. In March 2022, he ripped the politician for supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin's moves to invade Ukraine.

"The man [Putin] is a human stain. I don't care how much power he has. Don't praise him," he said at the time. "Don't say what a genius he is. He's not a genius. He's a thug. He's a bully."

"I voted for many Republicans. I don't see how I'll ever get back to that," Stern further noted. "They've just totally disappointed me and their support of Vladimir Putin, the praise they heap on him. Trump's praise of Vladimir Putin. This guy's a f**king animal. I wish he was dead like I wish Hitler was dead."

You can share this post!