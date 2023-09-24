 

Oprah, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Among A-Listers to Have Attended Kevin Costner's Charity Event

The 'Yellowstone' star held the One805LIVE! event at a polo field on his luxurious estate in Santa Barbara, California on Friday, September 22 to honor first responders in Santa Barbara County.

AceShowbiz - A number of A-list stars gathered at Kevin Costner's charity fundraiser in California. Among those who were in attendance at the One805LIVE! event were Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, as well as Ellen DeGeneres.

The 68-year-old "Yellowstone" star held the event in Santa Barbara, California on Friday, September 22. One805LIVE! itself is an organization established in 2018 that provides financial aid and mental health support for first responders in Santa Barbara County.

Oprah delivered speeches at the gathering as she introduced firefighter Sam Dudley onstage alongside his service dog, Rhoda. She described him as an "extraordinary man."

As for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they presented Kevin an honorary award. At one point, the Academy Award-winning actor took the stage to greet the attendees, "Good afternoon, everyone."

Maroon 5 was also present to entertain all of the guests. The group frontman Adam Levine could be seen singing some of the band's hits like "This Love", "The Way You Look Tonight", "Sugar" as well as "She Will Be Loved".

The event took place just days after Kevin and his ex Christine Baumgartner reached an agreement to settle their divorce. As part of the agreement, their prenup is enforced.

A judge previously agreed with Kevin's proposed amount of child support for Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and 13-year-old Grace, setting his monthly payments at $63,209, falling far short of Christine's request for $175,057. Although it didn't go as Christine's plan, she reportedly was "the one who wanted to settle things outside of court in the first place" for the sake of their three kids.

"Christine didn't really have a choice but to settle because Kevin had all the power. Had she continued fighting, she would risk losing everything," a source told Daily Mail. "Christine said it is what it is. That she won't miss going to court and having sleepless nights. She said for the kids it's a win because no child wants to go thru this, let alone in public."

