 

Kevin Costner and Estranged Wife Reach Divorce Agreement Following Bitter Dispute

The 'Yellowstone' actor and Christine Baumgartner are one step closer to finalizing their divorce after working out details of their separation following legal battle over child support.

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kevin Costner and his estranged wife have sorted out their divorce. The "Yellowstone" actor has been embroiled in a bitter dispute with Christine Baumgartner since she filed to end their 18-year marriage in May, but according to TMZ, the pair have finally reached an agreement,

Sources told the outlet Christine received more than was outlined in their prenuptial agreement although details of the settlement have not been revealed.

A judge had previously warned the prenup would be enforced and if the handbag designer had challenged the terms, she would have had to pay the 68-year-old actor more than $1 million and cover his attorney's fees, but over the weekend, the 48-year-old beauty agreed to the terms of a three-page settlement letter.

It is believed her request for $850,000 in legal fees was removed from the arrangement.

  Editors' Pick

Last month, a judge agreed with Kevin's proposed amount of child support for Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and 13-year-old Grace, setting his monthly payments at $63,209 - falling far short of Christine's request for $175,057.

She later reduced her request to $161,592 a month and argued luxury living is in the teenagers' "DNA at this point" as they are accustomed to lavish holidays and private jet travel.

Following his victory over the child support row, the "Bodyguard" actor admitted the lengthy court battle was "horrible." He told Access Hollywood following his win, "This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we're at. It feels so bad. We're talking about somebody I love on the other side. I just can't."

When the outlet asked whether Kevin "still has love" for his estranged wife, he replied, "Of course." The Oscar-winning actor stressed that he "wasn't … laughing" about their divorce proceedings despite cracking a joke on the stand.

