Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kym Whitley addressed rumors about Marlon Wayans' penis in a new interview. The veteran actress admitted that she once mistook it for "a small bat" when she first caught a glimpse of it.

During her appearance on "Uncensored", Kym shared that it happened when she was filming The WB sitcom "The Wayans Bros" back in 1998. She recalled that when she arrived on the set, she saw the actor donning sweatpants with a distinctly visible outline that showed through them.

"I thought he's trying to be funny because he's a fool," Kym shared. "I kept looking and I said [to myself], 'This boy done put a small bat in his shorts, in his red sweatpants.' I kept looking at it and I said, 'Stop being silly boy, are you crazy?' "

Kym then told the crew members, "You see this? He is so silly. And nobody on set was laughing. They were saying over the speakers, like, 'Oh she seen it.' " She continued, " So I am like, that's real? First of all you need to put a rope on that thing and tie it up, whatever that is. Then for the whole week I was distracted. The word in Hollywood is he's just blessed, and it burned into my brain."

During the interview, the 60-year-old actress also discussed her love affair with the late singer Gerald Levert. "The reason Gerald and I never got married is because he died," so she said of the musician whom she has known since her childhood and attended school with.

"He left me here to fend for myself and deal with this life alone. But if he lived we would of definitely got together, absolutely, because we were friends," she shared. "We always talked about getting married. He said, '[When we turn 50], if you're not married, if I'm not married, we're gonna get married.' He made a solid bet on it."

Gerald was found lifeless in November 2006 in his home in Cleveland, Ohio after taking a fatal combination of prescription medications. His death was ruled accidental.