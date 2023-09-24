Ari Fletcher Celebrates Moneybagg Yo's 32nd Birthday by Sharing PDA-Filled Post

Instagram Celebrity

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old influencer shares a photo and a video of her and the rapper replicating the spaghetti-eating scene from 'Lady and the Tramp'.

AceShowbiz - Ari Fletcher made sure Moneybagg Yo felt even more special on his 32nd birthday. To celebrate her boyfriend's latest milestone, the social media personality penned a sweet tribute to the emcee alongside PDA-filled photos and videos.

On Friday, September 22, the 28-year-old shared a photo and a video of her and the rapper replicating the spaghetti-eating scene from "Lady and the Tramp". She also included a clip of her serenading her man during a yacht trip.

In the caption, Ari gushed, "Happy birthday to a gangsta! I'm thankful for this day because God placed a real one on this earth. Through all the ups and downs I'd do it all over again with you 10x's. Love you for life and after! It's whatever for you and about you! @moneybaggyo." Moneybagg then replied in the comment section, "Love u too Lady loaf."

Ari and MoneyBagg have been dating on and off since 2019. In 2022, she revealed in a YouTube video that she was once pregnant with his kid, but she suffered a miscarriage.

In June of this year, Moneybagg admitted that he cheated on Ari. "I made mistakes. I made poor decisions," he explained in the interview. "That's why I rock with her so tough. She helped me through that situation."

"I look at it like I was just being a n***a and a n***a that come from Memphis," the rap star continued explaining. "My environment, that's what I was used to. I had never been in no real relationship before to where I'm talking to her all night. I'm checking in."

"Of course, you know, I made some mistakes. You already know what I'm getting at with that," the "A Gangsta's Pain" rapper further elaborated. "She ain't take that well. And it got crazy. It's different when you have the person call them and try to tell them everything. 'He did this. He was doing this. Did you know he do this?' That made it even worse on her."

